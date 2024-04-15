John Goodman Virtually Unrecognizable After Major Change
Actor John Goodman, known for his portrayal of hefty characters, has dramatically transformed his physique, to the point where he was virtually unrecognizable when he was spotted on Tuesday at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport.
The 71-year-old actor, who has lost 200 pounds since 2007, was photographed walking alongside his wife, according to Fox News.
Goodman, who was sporting a blue sweatshirt, black shirt and olive green jacket, appeared significantly slimmer.
His wife of 35 years, Anna Beth, complemented his casual look in a white blouse and black pants, pulling a pink carry-on.
Goodman’s weight loss journey has been well-documented.
“In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits,” he told ABC News in 2016.
“This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”
In a candid 2023 Rolling Stone interview, Goodman discussed maintaining his weight loss amidst his busy acting schedule, highlighting the challenges he endured post-COVID.
He said his approach to slimming down and staying fit included walking his dogs and a plan to reintroduce more structured exercise into his routine that summer.
Goodman’s career continues to thrive with roles in the “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners” and the black comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones.”
After struggling with weight and reaching nearly 400 pounds, he embraced a healthier lifestyle, which includes boxing, though he said he steers clear of sparring.
The actor also quit alcohol, which he credited then-colleague and friend Rosanne Barr with helping him do in 2018, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.
In addition, Goodman hired health coach Mackie Shilstone, who has also worked with tennis star Serena Williams, to help implement a strict diet and exercise regimen that included cutting out sugar and increasing physical activity.
On April 10, “The Conners” — the reboot of “Roseanne” after Barr was removed from the show over a tweet that was deemed racist — celebrated its 100th episode.
“We got here quick. I mean, it’s just zipped by and it’s been fun,” Goodman said, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.
