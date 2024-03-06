One of the most insipid trends to emerge in Hollywood over the last decade or so has been the complete lack of original ideas permeating the industry.

Another awful trend to emerge of late is Hollywood’s insistence on turning any project with a modicum of success into a multimedia franchise.

Those two trends collided in a noticeable way with the generally beloved “John Wick” franchise — and one of the movie’s stars is calling it out.

The Keanu Reeves-led action franchise follows the exploits of the titular protagonist in an interesting world where having the occupation of assassin or hitman is as common as being a delivery driver.

More so, that world also features its own sets of rules and traditions, including various hotels that serve as neutral (assassins are not supposed to kill other assassins in these hotels) headquarters for the prevalent hitmen.

Instead of leaving the inner machinations of “The Continental,” which are those aforementioned hotels, up to the viewer’s imagination, the stewards of the “John Wick” franchise saw fit to blow out “The Continental” as its own miniseries on Peacock.

And star actor Ian McShane is not happy about the series — at all.

McShane portrays a key character in the “John Wick” franchise, Winston Scott. That character is the proprietor of the New York-based “Continental” hotel. McShane’s Scott frequently assists Reeves’ Wick within the established rules of that universe.

(Wick breaking those rules at Scott’s hotel is a key impetus for the third and fourth “John Wick” movies.)

In fact, “The Continental” is a prequel miniseries set to explore the history of a younger Mr. Scott — but that character’s actor wasn’t involved with the series.

And that doesn’t sit well with McShane, who told MovieWeb that “The Continental” was little more than a “cash grab.”

“No, I wouldn’t watch it,” McShane told the outlet. “I have no intentions – nobody – I don’t think Keanu watched it, neither has [“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski].

“It had nothing to do with our movies.”

McShane didn’t stop there.

He continued to blast the series as “arrogance” and even threw in a quote noting that he wasn’t sure if the show was still going on or not.

“It’s just a question of a TV company cashing in on the series and taking the option to [air?],” McShane said. “They never asked us about anything so why would I be interested in seeing it?

“I’m afraid their arrogance in getting the show out is beyond me so I wish them well. I think it’s come and gone, hasn’t it?”

(Yes, Mr. McShane, “The Continental” ended its run in October 2023.)

If you care to see what the fuss is about, all three episodes of “The Continental” are currently streaming on Peacock.

