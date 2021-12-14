Jon Voight Wishes Happy Holidays, Then He Delivers a Stirring Message of Unity

Oscar winner Jon Voight shared a touching, inclusive holiday greeting for his fans and offered a message of unity in a moving Twitter video.

“My dear friends from all over the world: I’d like to wish you all, on this holiday season, a very healthy and blessed one,” Voight tweeted Sunday.

“And let us take a moment to honor the birth of Christ, and to honor Moses and the eight nights of Hanukkah. This is the time of joy.”

The actor urged his followers to not allow the multiple crises that have engulfed the nation under Joe Biden‘s inept presidency to erode their optimism about this celebratory season.

The vocal Trump supporter also subtly invoked the 45th president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan in his Twitter exhortation.

“Let us not allow our nation’s negativity to steal away our love and gratitude for this nation,” Voight said. “And let us keep our faith and hope and joy that we will survive this and we will be great again. Enjoy this season and may God bless us all.”

At a time when Americans are suffering from raging inflation amid Biden’s border catastrophe, terrifying crime waves in Democrat-run cities and toxic racial rhetoric that demonizes whites and disempowers blacks, Voight’s thoughtful holiday message is refreshing.

It’s a reminder that despite political and racial polarization, Christmas is about gratitude and hope. And that’s something we shouldn’t lose sight of, no matter how bleak things seem right now.

Voight has shared Christmas greetings on Twitter almost every year since joining the social media platform in July 2016.

In 2018, the “Ray Donovan” star offered a holiday message in which Voight praised then-President Donald Trump and slammed those constantly pushing lies about him.

“He’s doing such a good job every day,” the actor said on Christmas Eve 2018. “He’s doing amazing things really, and the news is not representing it, and there are people who are trying to cook up slanders and lies to bring him down.”

He continued: “We should support our president and be very, very happy that we have this man in the White House who’s doing so much good for our country. Anyway, Merry Christmas!”

In December 2019, Voight tweeted, “This is a time to celebrate with loved ones, it’s a gift from God.”

A Christmas Wish pic.twitter.com/OcjTRnGAVu — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) December 7, 2019

In 2020, the actor did not post a Christmas message on Twitter, perhaps because he was still angry about the contested presidential election.

Voight, who believes that the Democrats cheated in that election by commingling a mass influx of fake votes with real ones, accused the left of election theft.

In November 2020, he said in a stern video, “We all know the truth.”

We all know the truth pic.twitter.com/Jf2UXj1Vn0 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 11, 2020

Voight is one of the few vocal conservatives in the liberal cesspool of Hollywood.

Perhaps because he has already won numerous accolades during his impressive career, the 82-year-old doesn’t feel pressured to bend the knee to feral “woke” mobs. And that’s a great thing, because movies and TV shows should be more than just vehicles for left-wing propaganda.

Hopefully, Hollywood — along with Big Tech, media and academia — will eventually evolve to a point where diversity of thought is just as valued as contrived racial diversity.

To quote Voight: “If Washington is a two-party town, why can’t Hollywood be one too?”

