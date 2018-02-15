After Joy Behar Calls Christianity a ‘Mental Illness,’ Mike Pence Hits Back Twice as Hard

Vice President Mike Pence hit back hard against Joy Behar’s mockery of his Christian faith.

Amid a discussion on “The View” Tuesday regarding the vice president’s religiosity, Behar, a longtime co-host of the show, suggested such strong faith is a “mental illness.”

Speaking the following day on C-SPAN, Pence responded to the liberal commentator, not holding back on his criticism of her and the show’s network, ABC.

“I actually heard that ABC has a program that compared my Christianity to mental illness. And I’d like to laugh about it, but I really can’t,” Pence said, according to CBN News.

“Tens of millions of Americans today will have ash on their foreheads to mark the beginning of Lent,” he continued, referring to Ash Wednesday. “To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong.”

“It’s an insult, not to me, but to the vast majority of American people who, like me, cherish their faith,” he said, adding that Christianity is the most important thing in his life.

Pence went on to criticize the mainstream media for being “out of touch” with many Americans, many of whom hold faith near and dear to their hearts.

“It’s just wrong for ABC to have a television program that demonstrates that kind of religious intolerance,” he said. “We’re better than that. Our country is better than that.”

Aside from his strong belief in God, Pence is well known as someone who does not become animated easily on a public forum.

However, the Indiana Republican was clearly jolted. As he put it, he was upset, not by what was said against him, but against the millions of Americans who hold Christian values.

The entire exchange began with former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who was recently let go from the White House. The severance did not come on good terms, and Omarosa has since openly badmouthed the Trump administration.

In the latest episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” she suggested that a President Pence would be worse than Trump, and claimed that the vice president believes God literally speaks to him.

“As bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence … everyone that is wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life,” she stated.

“I am Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things and I’m like, Jesus didn’t say that.”

The ladies of “The View” discussed Omarosa’s statements.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus, it’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” Behar asserted. “That’s called mental illness if I’m not correct.”

Meghan McCain, the lone conservative on the panel, hit back against Behar’s comments, adding that it isn’t proper to attack a person’s religious faith.

Behar’s statements have been met with widespread criticism from conservatives and on social media.

