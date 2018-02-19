Pro-Abortion California Sen. Kamala Harris Suddenly Protesting the ‘Slaughter’ of Babies

A liberal senator is getting panned for her response to last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris, while calling for stricter gun control laws, said during an MSNBC interview that Americans cannot take pride in their country while “our babies are being slaughtered.”

“When you see the effect of this extreme violence on a human body and especially the body of a child, maybe it will shock some people into understanding,” she said.

“This cannot be a political issue. We have to be practical,” Harris continued, adding that “we have to have smart gun safety laws.”

“And we cannot tolerate a society and live in a country with any level of pride when our babies are being slaughtered.”

Do you believe Sen. Harris’ response to the Florida shooting was hypocritical, given her position on abortion? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Her response was a clear dig at congressional inaction following a string of mass shootings that have plagued the U.S. in recent times.

Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party and a potential 2020 presidential candidate, is using the tragedy at a Florida high school to demand more gun control legislation.On the subject of babies, however, Harris is known for her staunch support of abortion rights.

Among other hardline positions, Harris goes so far as to support the public funding of abortion procedures. She also opposes a ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The liberal lawmaker enjoys a 100 percent rating from NARAL Pro-Choice America, a political action committee that fights for the legality and access to abortions. Additionally, Harris has earned a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood’s 2018 Congressional Scorecards.

RELATED: Here Is The List Of Attackers The FBI Was Warned About But Still Failed To Stop

Tonight, the Senate is voting on whether to impose a 20-week abortion ban. Women have the constitutional right to make their own decisions about their reproductive health. It shouldn’t be infringed upon. Get out your bullhorns. Everyone should be shouting about this. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 29, 2018

Last night, I voted NO on a bill before the Senate that would have imposed a nationwide 20-week abortion ban. Here’s why → https://t.co/khQk3FMwnc — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 30, 2018

Conservative pundits on Twitter were quick to point out the glaring hypocrisy in her statements, suggesting that one cannot decry the deaths of babies while being such a strong advocate for the practice of abortion.

Yes our babies are being slaughtered. So why are you funding Planned Parenthood? https://t.co/gsoal2EgEK — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 16, 2018

She’s the Tobias Funke of politics https://t.co/wYBq9G9Ro2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 17, 2018

An organization that funded your campaign sells dismembered unborn children. You’re a tsunami of hypocrisy. Stop talking. https://t.co/d5uPO3FanK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2018

According to The Daily Caller, the National Right to Life estimates that more than 60 million abortions have occurred since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the practice nationwide in 1973.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.