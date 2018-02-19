The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics
Print

Pro-Abortion California Sen. Kamala Harris Suddenly Protesting the ‘Slaughter’ of Babies

By Jason Hopkins
February 19, 2018 at 1:50pm

Print

A liberal senator is getting panned for her response to last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris, while calling for stricter gun control laws, said during an MSNBC interview that Americans cannot take pride in their country while “our babies are being slaughtered.”

TRENDING: Students Protest After Illegal Immigrant Classmate Detained by ICE for Assaulting Female

“When you see the effect of this extreme violence on a human body and especially the body of a child, maybe it will shock some people into understanding,” she said.

“This cannot be a political issue. We have to be practical,” Harris continued, adding that “we have to have smart gun safety laws.”

“And we cannot tolerate a society and live in a country with any level of pride when our babies are being slaughtered.”

Do you believe Sen. Harris’ response to the Florida shooting was hypocritical, given her position on abortion?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Her response was a clear dig at congressional inaction following a string of mass shootings that have plagued the U.S. in recent times.

Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party and a potential 2020 presidential candidate, is using the tragedy at a Florida high school to demand more gun control legislation.On the subject of babies, however, Harris is known for her staunch support of abortion rights.

Among other hardline positions, Harris goes so far as to support the public funding of abortion procedures. She also opposes a ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The liberal lawmaker enjoys a 100 percent rating from NARAL Pro-Choice America, a political action committee that fights for the legality and access to abortions. Additionally, Harris has earned a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood’s 2018 Congressional Scorecards.

RELATED: Here Is The List Of Attackers The FBI Was Warned About But Still Failed To Stop

Conservative pundits on Twitter were quick to point out the glaring hypocrisy in her statements, suggesting that one cannot decry the deaths of babies while being such a strong advocate for the practice of abortion.

According to The Daily Caller, the National Right to Life estimates that more than 60 million abortions have occurred since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the practice nationwide in 1973.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: abortion, death, gun control, Liberal, shooting

By: Jason Hopkins on February 19, 2018 at 1:50pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

Sheriff Offers Free Gun Class for Teachers… Slots Fill in 20 Minutes

Becky Loggia

Florida Sheriff: Arming Teachers, Ending Gun-Free Zones Would Be A ‘Game-Changer’

Jonathan Pincus

Olympic Skater Who Attacked Pence Just Got Hired By NBC

Becky Loggia

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox: Florida Shooting Is ‘What You Get’ with Trump in The White House

Jason Hopkins

bob casey, Donald trump

Top Democrat Doesn’t Want Mueller to Release His Report on Trump ‘Until After’ 2018 Elections

Chuck Ross

Daily_News_Cover

Mainstream Media Spreading False Claim That Florida Shooter Was Trained by the NRA

Becky Loggia

FBI, Florida school shooting

Here Is The List Of Attackers The FBI Was Warned About But Still Failed To Stop

Chris Agee

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr: America Is ‘Lucky’ To Have Trump As President

Recently Posted