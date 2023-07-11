Joy Behar Makes Sick Sexual Confession in Defense of Biden Screaming at His Staff

During the Tuesday episode of ABC’s “The View,” the panel’s defense of President Joe Biden’s reported yelling and screaming at White House staff took a disturbing turn.

Not only did the co-hosts dismiss this behavior, but one of them even admitted to being turned on sexually by Biden’s anger.

The segment commenced with a clip of Fox News host Lisa Kennedy’s lighthearted comment that she enjoyed Biden’s angry, vulgar outbursts, as reported Monday by Axios.

“Yeah, I kinda like it, I’m not gonna lie,” Kennedy said on “Outnumbered.”

Shockingly, co-host Joy Behar admitted to sharing this sentiment, suggesting a perverse attraction to the president’s rage.

“She’s turned on by Biden’s anger. I am too. I like it,” Behar said.







This serves as a snapshot in time of the degeneracy of leftist discourse. Behar, an 80-year-old grandmother, was discussing being sexually aroused by a report that another octogenarian berates the people that work for him.

She went on to defend Biden’s anger, attributing it to blowing off steam (while somehow connecting it to what she described as his “white male privilege”).

Such rationalizations are deeply flawed, as they absolve Biden of accountability for his behavior. Being the president does not grant one the privilege of mistreating or verbally abusing others.

A later exchange between Behar and self-described conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was particularly troubling.

Griffin said the president has demonstrated he has a “quick-fuse temper” on the campaign trail.

After admitting to being aroused at the thought of Biden’s outbursts, Behar ridiculously claimed that Biden never yells at anyone, disregarding documented instances of his heated interactions.

This blatant disregard for facts further erodes any credibility “The View” might have as a platform for serious discussion.

Finding sexual pleasure in certain news items seems to be a common occurrence for hosts of the view. Just last month, co-host Ana Navarro compared perusing the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump to reading the 2011 erotic novel “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Trivializing this issue is an attempt to distract from the concerning link between Biden’s explosive temper and his seemingly deteriorating mental state.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, frequent outbursts of anger often manifest in people with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

While we cannot diagnose Biden from afar, it is important to recognize the potential warning signs.

The presidency demands sharp mental acuity and emotional stability, qualities that must be closely scrutinized.

Beyond the concerns about mental fitness, it is deeply disturbing that the panelists of “The View” find pleasure and arousal in Biden’s anger and Trump’s troubles.

Such perverse reactions betray a concerning erosion of moral standards and highlight the sensationalism that plagues our political discourse.

