Share
News
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

JPMorgan CEO and Dem Donor Jamie Dimon Slams Biden Again - Now It's 'Bidenomics'

 By Jack Davis  July 14, 2023 at 5:23pm
Share

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase has his doubts about President Joe Biden’s economic policy, which the president has christened “Bidenomics.”

“I’d be careful about that,” said Jamie Dimon, the head of America’s largest bank, according to CNN.

“Dimon classified Bidenomics largely as industrial policy — a strategy that specifically encourages or subsidizes particular industries,” the outlet reported, citing an interview Dimon gave to The Economist.

Dimon said he has come around to supporting a form of industrial policy, but only in areas of national security and competitiveness.

“There shouldn’t be social policy around that,” he said. “It shouldn’t be political. It should be purely economic.”

Trending:
Biden Skips Big NATO Dinner - White House Claims It's Because He Has Too Many Days of Work in a Row

Dimon said the trillions in spending by the Biden administration is causing inflation and that if he was in charge of the economy, he would support free enterprise “growth policies.”

“I think when they write books about this 10 years from now, a lot is going to be about how it didn’t work,” Dimon said, according to Fortune.

The bank executive has not been shy about criticizing the Biden administration.

Last fall, he panned the administration’s student loan forgiveness plan as “badly done,” according to Business Insider.

“I wish they had targeted the people who actually needed help. … They still haven’t fixed the underwriting and they haven’t fixed the cost of college,” Dimon said.

“We basically put a Band-Aid on, spent a lot of money and didn’t fix the problem which will now be ongoing.”

In March 2022, Dimon met with Biden and urged him to bolster energy security in the U.S. and Europe, CNN reported.

He was also among the Wall Street executives who met with Lael Brainard, Biden’s top economic adviser, during the shaky times this spring in the banking sector, according to CNN Business.

In 2022, Dimon donated to Sen. Krysten Sinema of Arizona, who was elected as a Democrat but has since become an independent. Much like Sinema, Dimon has carved out a political path that eschews partisan affiliation.

Related:
Biden's America: 40% Believe Winning Lottery Is Best Chance to Buy a Home, Poll Reveals

“My heart is Democratic but my brain is kind of Republican,” Dimon told CNBC in 2019.

Eleven years ago, Dimon said he was “barely” a Democrat, according to Politico.

At the time, he said he was “disturbed at some of the Democrats’ anti-business behavior, the attacks on work ethic and successful people. … I think it’s very counterproductive.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




JPMorgan CEO and Dem Donor Jamie Dimon Slams Biden Again - Now It's 'Bidenomics'
Kindergarten Teacher Executed After Poisoning 25 Students
Breaking: Tucker Carlson Reportedly Creating His Own Media Company, Partnership with Elon Musk Possible
US Reservists Must Ready for Europe After Biden Signs Unexpected Executive Order
GOP Congressman Says There Are 'Perverts at Ring' Using Your Videos for Devious Reasons
See more...

Conversation