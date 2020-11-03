Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Judge Cracks Down on Gavin Newsom's 'Unconstitutional Exercise of Legislative Power'

By Jennifer Jean Miller
Published November 3, 2020 at 11:32am
P Share Print

A judge in California ruled Monday that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has overstepped his bounds with his coronavirus executive orders and invalidated one of them pertaining to Tuesday’s election.

The Associated Press reported that Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman issued a preliminary ruling against Newsom that bars him from creating more directives under the California Emergency Services Act that could construct new or amend current laws, stating one of his orders especially did not protect individuals with disabilities or those with limited command of the English language.

According to Heckman’s order in the case of James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley vs. Gavin Newsom, the judge sided with the plaintiffs — California Republican assemblymen — offering them declaratory and injunctive reliefs specifically for Executive Order N-67-20, which Newsom signed on June 3.

“It’s the second time a judge in the county has reached the same conclusion, which runs counter to other state and federal court decisions backing the governor’s emergency powers,” the AP reported. “An appeals court quickly stayed the earlier order in June.”

Heckman said that though Newsom’s legal counsel asserted Executive Order N-67-20 was reportedly “withdrawn,” she found “there is no evidence that it has been formally rescinded and the Executive Order includes provisions controlling the election process for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election, which were not superseded by subsequently enacted legislation.”

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

As part of her declaratory relief for the plaintiffs, Heckman called Executive Order N-67-20 “void as an unconstitutional exercise of the legislative power and shall be of no further force or effect.”

The injunctive relief, the judge explained, was “tentative” and would convert to a “statement of decision” in 10 days if not appealed.

“Gavin Newsom, in his official capacity as Governor of the State of California, is enjoined and prohibited from exercising any power under the California Emergency Services Act (Government Code 8550 et seq.), which amends, alters or changes existing statutory law or makes new statutory law or legislative policy,” Heckman wrote.

“This is a victory for separation of powers,” Gallagher and Kiley said in a joint statement.

“Newsom ‘has continued to create and change state law without public input and without the deliberative process provided by the Legislature,'” they said.

Gallagher said Monday on Twitter that the ruling is “about respecting that balance of power and the fundamental separation of powers that is fundamental to our system of government.”

RELATED: Thousands Attend AZ 'Let Us Worship' Protest in Last Pre-Election Nationwide Stop

Kiley also weighed in on the case.

Newsom press secretary Jesse Melgar said in a statement that the administration “strongly” disagreed with “specific limitations the ruling places on the exercise” of the governor’s emergency authority and was considering whether to appeal, Politico reported.

“The tentative ruling makes clear that the Governor’s statutory emergency authority is broad, and constitutional, and that the Governor has the authority, necessary in emergencies, to suspend statutes and issue orders to protect Californians,” Melgar said. “Additionally, this ruling has absolutely no effect whatsoever on the current election.”

Newsom didn’t address the ruling on Twitter, instead posting general comments about voting on Tuesday:

The judge determined the June 3 Executive Order remained on the books, dictating to all California county election officials to implement the secretary of state’s “barcode tracking system for all mail ballots.”

Heckman also said the executive order “altered the statutorily required outreach in Voter’s Choice Act Counties to provide noticed, public meetings, allowing for public comment on voting access for California voters with disabilities or limited English proficiency.”

She disagreed with the plaintiffs’ interpretation that the California Emergency Services Act is unconstitutional.

“The plain meaning of the CESA does not delegate to the Governor the power to legislate and therefore, does not violate the separation of powers under California Constitution Article Three, Section 3,” Heckman wrote.

Do you agree with the judge's decision in this case?

She clarified that during a declared state of emergency, Newsom was permitted only to “make, amend and rescind orders and regulations,” under Section 8567 of Article 3.

Heckman wrote that the executive order was “not authorized by the CESA because it improperly amended existing statutory law, exceeding the Governor’s authority and violating separation of powers.”

She addressed Newsom’s argument that orders from past California governors show “the Legislature’s longtime acquiescence” in the practice of amending statutory law, stating they “do not support his argument, nor are they legal precedent.”

Many on Twitter were happy with the case’s outcome:

“God bless James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley for fighting the good fight!!” one person tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jennifer Jean Miller
Contributor, News
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
Education
College degrees in Education, Paralegal Studies







Judge Cracks Down on Gavin Newsom's 'Unconstitutional Exercise of Legislative Power'
Businesses Around the Country Board Up Windows in Calm Before Election Storm
Watch: Oregon Public Health Official Announced Daily COVID Death Toll Dressed as a Clown
CNN's Don Lemon Compares Trump Supporters to Addicts Who 'Have To Hit Rock Bottom'
Joe Biden's Brother Has Eye-Opening Reaction When Confronted About Family's Controversial Business Dealings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×