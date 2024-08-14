Share
News

Judge Issues Shock Decision After Dual Citizen Busted with Classified Docs While Trying to Get on International Flight

 By Jared Harris  August 14, 2024 at 11:00am
Share

The arrest of a dual-citizen Pentagon employee on accusations of mishandling classified documents became even more of a saga after a federal judge ordered his release.

Gokhan Gun, a 50-year-old Falls Church, Virginia, resident who holds a dual citizenship with Turkey, was arrested August 9 by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Gun is an electrical engineer who works in the Department of Defense Joint Warfare Analysis Center.

He was taken into custody as a ride-hailing service vehicle arrived at his home to take him to a nearby airport for an international flight.

According to The Washington Post, authorities said Gun was attempting to get to a planned flight from the United States to Vallarta, Mexico.

Trending:
NBA Player Turned MAGA Senate Candidate Scores Election Victory Against Establishment Favorite

Earlier in the week, they claim, Gun printed off 82 pages marked as top secret. FBI agents found a backpack “prepared for his foreign trip” in the DOD engineer’s dining room.

The backpack was allegedly found to contain even more classified materials.

Officials say that Gun printed off and took more than 150 pages of documents from a highly classified network.

At Gun’s hearing Tuesday federal Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis waved off any pretrial detention, arguing the severity of his alleged crimes do not call for him to remain in custody.

Should Gun be kept in custody?

“What’s so serious about this case other than the fact that it involves classified material?” Davis asked.

According to the Post, mishandling classified information in this way was made into a felony offense by Congress in 2018. Despite this, Davis recommended Gun’s release from jail.

Prosecutors are now working to reverse this decision while underlining the threat posed by Gun’s alleged actions.

“The defendant’s crimes reflect not only a lack of respect for rules and restrictions on his behavior, but also a willingness to betray the trust of this nation,” prosecutors’ Monday court filing reads.

Gun only became a naturalized citizen in July of 2021.

Related:
WSJ Reporter Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison, Employer Calls It a 'Disgraceful, Sham Conviction'

In the past, he has taken over a dozen trips to international destinations in Europe and the Middle East.

Gun claims he was flying to Mexico for a fishing trip, which is disputed because of the presence of classified materials.

“Respectfully, your honor, you don’t need an intelligence community credential to go fishing,” U.S. attorney Anthony Rodregous told Judge Davis.

“This is the exact type of material that our adversaries would love to get their hands on,” he continued, staying quiet on the details but mentioning that Gun is being probed for any potential espionage he may be involved in.

Prosecutors say Gun will likely face more charges as the investigation continues.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Judge Issues Shock Decision After Dual Citizen Busted with Classified Docs While Trying to Get on International Flight
Videos of Olympic Team Right Before Medals Ceremony Explain Bizarre Behavior - Did Anyone Notice This?
Key Player Resigns in Protest from Congress' Investigation of Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'Could Not Be a Part of This Sham'
Explosive EV Failure in Packed Parking Garage Leaves 21 Hospitalized
Marriott Sues After Hotel Is Converted to Migrant Shelter
See more...

Conversation