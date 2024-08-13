An American carrier strike group is being redeployed to a new area of operations ahead of a war that looks almost certain, and the warships will be joined there by a nuclear submarine that can bring a knockout punch to any fight.

The orders were announced Sunday by the Department of Defense.

These powerful naval assets are being moved to the military’s Central Command area, which covers the Middle East and much of central Asia. The number one command priority of the force is to “deter Iran.”

The force bolstering comes as the Islamic republic appears ready to throw the region headlong into war, a threat that became imminent after Israel allegedly assassinated high-ranking Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today,” a release from Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder reads. “Secretary Austin reiterated the United States’ commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of U.S. military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions.

“Reinforcing this commitment, Secretary Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group.

“Additionally, the Secretary has ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.”

The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group is being pulled from the Pacific region.

According to an August 8 post on the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s website, the carrier and its escorts had transited the ocean and were making port calls in the Northern Marianas Islands and Guam before the new orders were announced.

The strike group includes the flagship carrier and multiple destroyers.

Air assets in the carrier air wing includes an F-35C squadron, formidable F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, electronic warfare aircraft and other vital support and attack planes.

The USS Georgia, although not as outwardly impressive as a carrier and escorts, is nevertheless a powerful asset in any coming fight.

The nuclear-powered submarine was operating in the Mediterranean as late as last week, conducting training that reveals powerful capabilities.

The U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet revealed the sub was taking part in events with special operations forces to strengthen unconventional roles the vessel may soon be called to undertake.

“The purpose of the training was to improve U.S. Marine Corps and SOF integration with conventional naval forces in order to develop and improve tactics, techniques and procedures,” the Sixth Fleet’s release reads.

“Early in the series, Marines from the 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company launched and recovered small craft aboard USS Georgia in order to develop capabilities to execute combined arms attacks, advanced personnel recovery, and expeditionary theater undersea warfare deployments.”

The USS Georgia can host up to 66 special forces personnel.

Putting hardened trigger-pullers on the enemy’s doorstep isn’t the only trick this submarine can do. A Navy fact sheet reveals the submersible comes armed with 154 Tomahawk missiles and boasts four torpedo tubes.

Although the nature of Iran’s impending retaliation is not known, it’s clear any misstep against the United States and her allies can be immediately met with powerful force.

