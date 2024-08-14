A key player in Congress’ investigation into the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has resigned in protest, calling the whole probe a “sham” that he refuses to condone.

Senior investigator Jerry Dunleavy posted his resignation letter Monday on social media platform X.

Dunleavy, who has written a book on the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, listed perceived failures of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and its members in the letter. In part, the investigator said the committee is protecting key government leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I resigned in protest from Chairman [Michael] McCaul’s House Foreign Affairs investigation into the Biden-Harris Admin’s disastrous & deadly Afghanistan withdrawal,” Dunleavy wrote in his Monday post. “Despite my repeated urging, McCaul failed to seek answers on & accountability for the debacle.”

The investigator also asserted Abbey Gate Gold Star families, those with loved ones who were killed in a terror attack at the entry to the Kabul Airport, have been failed by the committee.

He blamed lawmakers for this alleged failure and many others, which Dunleavy claims are too numerous to allow for a credible and effective investigation.

“I did not come lightly to this decision to resign & to blow the whistle publicly,” Dunleavy continued in the post, “but I could not be a part of this sham any longer & my conscience simply will not allow me to be silent — after a year of pushing the Committee to do the right thing & to run a serious investigation that relentlessly searches for the truth …”

“It has become undeniably clear to me that McCaul & his team are unwilling to take even the most basic steps necessary to ensure that President Biden, VP Harris, & all the top Biden-Harris diplomatic & national security & military leaders are made to answer for the horrors which unfolded & continue to unfold in Afghanistan & around the world.”

I was happy to join @JesseKellyDC on @TheFirstonTV to discuss my resignation from being a senior investigator for House Foreign Affairs. Chairman McCaul & his Committee are failing to properly hold the Biden-Harris Admin accountable for the Afghan debacle.pic.twitter.com/TDWHxm4vza — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 13, 2024

Dunleavy vowed to continue the fight “no matter what.”

The investigator’s four-page resignation letter, attached to the post, listed the alleged failures in painful detail. One issue was the committee’s handling of witnesses, including some who were apparently never even called.

“Those who have been allowed to escape such scrutiny include: Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, then the State Department Afghanistan Coordination Task Force and now the nominee to become Ambassador to Iraq; Wendy Sherman, the now-former Deputy Secretary of State; and Victoria Nuland, the now-former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs,” Dunleavy’s resignation said.

Dunleavy listed a number of high-ranking military personnel who were not interviewed, despite his requests.

The investigator claimed the committee has also failed to fulfill his request for “key” State Department documents.

Among the leaders and generals Dunleavy called the committee to hold accountable is Kamala Harris.

“Finally,” Dunleavy wrote, “I have argued repeatedly that Vice President Kamala Harris should be held accountable for her role in the debacle in Afghanistan, especially now that she is the Democratic nominee for President of the United States and could soon be making national security decisions and directing foreign policy for our entire nation.”

The investigator said the committee has refused to take action against Harris and has instead given him pushback on the issue.

Despite this, Dunleavy was adamant the vice president must be held accountable.

“The record is clear that Vice President Harris says she was involved in President Biden’s disastrous decision-making in 2021, including bragging that she was the last person in the room when President Biden made his foolish Go-to-Zero decision,” he wrote.

Read Dunleavy’s full post and resignation letter below.

NEW: I resigned in protest from Chairman McCaul’s House Foreign Affairs investigation into the Biden-Harris Admin’s disastrous & deadly Afghanistan withdrawal. Resignation letter below. Despite my repeated urging, McCaul failed to seek answers on & accountability for the debacle.… pic.twitter.com/lTBrKCXJkx — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 12, 2024

A spokesperson for committee Republicans disputed Dunleavy’s assertions, telling The Hill that McCaul “pours his heart and soul into getting answers for our Gold Star families and Afghanistan veterans.”

The spokesperson noted the committee’s full report has not yet been finished.

