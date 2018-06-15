SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Judge Revokes Bond, Jails Manafort Ahead of Trial

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By The Western Journal
June 15, 2018 at 8:54am

Print

Paul Manafort was ordered into custody Friday after a federal judge revoked his house arrest, citing newly filed obstruction of justice charges. The move by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson came after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.

Manafort is the first Trump campaign official to be jailed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. His attorneys have argued that Manafort didn’t do anything wrong and accused prosecutors of conjuring a “sinister plot” out of “innocuous” contacts with witnesses.

Manafort will remain in jail while he awaits two trials in the next few months. He faces several felony charges related to his Ukrainian political work and money he funneled through offshore accounts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

By: The Western Journal on June 15, 2018 at 8:54am

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller speaks at a news conference at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Mueller was responding to a report by the Justice Department inspector general that concluded the FBI had committed 22 violations in its collection of information through the use of national security letters. The letters, which the audit numbered at 47,000 in 2005, allow the agency to collect information like telephone, banking and e-mail records without a judicially approved subpoena.

Fed Judge Rules Against Mueller: He Must Name Unidentified Persons in Manafort Indictment

Randy DeSoto

Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

Chris Agee

Sarah Sanders Kills Big CBS Story With One Tweet

Erin Coates

Outrage Follows After Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Grapes

Joe Simonson

Stormy Could Lose Entire Legal Fund to Avenatti in Bankruptcy Court, Be Left With Nothing

Erin Coates

Breaking: President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Lawmakers

Dick Morris

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI.

Dick Morris: IG Report Cuts Ground Out from Under Mueller

Chris Agee

rod rosenstein

Report: GOP Leaders Hammer Rosenstein Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactics and ‘Chilling’ Threats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.