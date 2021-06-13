After 25 years in session, “Judge Judy” has taped its last case.

But the staple of daytime TV on CBS is not going away; it is moving from a network show to a streaming one with a title yet to be determined.

Judy Sheindlin, a former Family Court judge who became TV’s “Judge Judy” in 1996, made no farewell as the final case for her network career ended. The case was a dispute over drywall.

“OK, very good. You owe him $500. Judgment for the plaintiff. You’re supposed to pay your bills. That’s all. We’re finished. Thank you very much,” she said at the end of the last case she taped for CBS, according to Jezebel.

There was something special, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal wrote that “one detail will make it stand out among reruns for years to come: a glittery, bee-shaped clip Ms. Sheindlin wore in her hair. It was a wink to fans, and a nod to her Queen Bee production company at the end of a 25-year reign over daytime television.”

The episodes don’t air in the order they were recorded. The final taped episode was scheduled to air June 8, according to the Journal. The final episode itself is scheduled to air June 25.

Sheindlin, 78, has no plans to retire, though. Her new court show will appear on Amazon’s streaming service, IMDb TV, later this year.

“You’ve got to be in it to win it,” Sheindlin said of beginning a show on an entirely different platform, according to the Journal.

“I don’t play golf. I don’t play tennis. I don’t play mahjong. Why would I want to look for something I want to do when I already know what I like to do?” she told the newspaper.

Sheindlin said that her trademark acerbic wit was what made the show a success.

“It’s not show business if there ain’t no show, but the message is consistent, and I mean it,” she said, according to the Journal.

Her new show remains without an official title, although Sheindlin prefers “Judy Justice,” according to the Journal.

The show has only one season on order. Sheindlin will tape 120 episodes, a little less than half of the 260 a year she has been doing for network TV.

“I assume that I’ll know if ‘Judy Justice’ bombs,” she told the Journal. “At this point, I don’t need that validation of my footprint.”

The show went partially on hiatus due to COVID-19. In recent months, Sheindlin and CBS have quarreled over money.

“We had a nice marriage,” she said. “It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”

When the final taping was done, a video tribute with many stars she has met and known over the years was shown during a post-court celebration, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Sheindlin said then in a video conference.

“I feel so blessed that you’ve given me the benefit of your talents over all these years — and changed the dynamic of me, my family and friends forever,” she said.

