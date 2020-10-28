Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Judge Steps In After Dem Official Bans Open Carry at Polling Places

A man carries a gun in a holster in the above stock image.Julia Fellers / ShutterstockA man carries a gun in a holster in the above stock image. (Julia Fellers / Shutterstock)

By Jake Dima
Published October 28, 2020 at 1:23pm
P Share Print

A Michigan judge on Tuesday blocked a ban on openly carrying firearms at polling places.

Judge Christopher Murray issued a preliminary injunction against Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s recent decision to bar the open carrying of guns at voting centers, according to The Detroit News.

Murray said the directive was more like a law of its own rather than an interpretation of existing state ordinances.

“The Legislature has said: Here are the places you cannot carry a weapon,” Murray said during an emergency hearing in response to Benson’s ban.

“The secretary has expanded that. And so how is that in accordance with state law?”

TRENDING: Biden Lets the Truth Slip, Introduces Himself as 'Kamala's Running Mate'

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel vowed to appeal Murray’s decision within moments of his announcement.

Benson’s ban was intended to prevent voter intimidation, The Detroit News reported.

Murray argued that there are already several laws on the books that prohibit such conduct.

The judge wrote that voter intimidation is a criminal offense and that many polling locations, like churches and schools, already bar visitors from carrying guns.

Do you support this ruling?

Several Michigan-based gun rights groups decried Benson’s ban and filed a lawsuit that insisted it was “conjured without any legal basis or authorization under Michigan law.”

Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield applauded Murray’s ruling and accused Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration of overreach.

“Time after time the courts have struck down this administration when it overreaches,” Chatfield said, according to The Detroit News.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Judge Steps In After Dem Official Bans Open Carry at Polling Places
DOJ: CCP Hired Ex-NYPD Officer in Conspiracy To Stalk, Threaten Chinese National Living in US
Rioters Tear Through New York, Attack Cops After Philadelphia Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Thousands Rally in Washington DC for 'Let Us Worship' Protest
'Trump 2020' NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×