Judge Temporarily Blocks Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery 'Megamerger'

A federal judge on Monday granted a 14-day temporary restraining order to block Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The move comes after a dozen Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit on July 13 to halt the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger. U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin — who then-President Joe Biden nominated in 2023 — wrote Monday in the order that the states “present compelling evidence that the combined firm resulting from the transaction will possess substantial market share in the wide-release theatrical distribution market.”

“On this combined firm market share alone, the Court is persuaded that it can presume the proposed merger is likely to violate antitrust laws,” according to the order.

“My office and attorneys general nationwide have secured an emergency order blocking the unlawful merger of Warner Bros. and Paramount. This is a critical first win in our case to ensure this megamerger never sees the light of day,” Democratic California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement on Monday. “History tells the tale of what happens when a few people have great power over markets that are central to Americans’ lives: fewer opportunities for more people, worse products and services for all people.”

“With our lawsuit, we’re fighting for a free and fair market and a thriving film and television industry that serves creatives and audiences alike,” Bonta continued. “We have a full tank of gas, the law on our side, and look forward to continuing to make our case.”

When reached for comment, Bonta’s office referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to his statement from Monday. Paramount and Warner Bros. each did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Bonta asserted in the lawsuit that the merger “would combine two of Hollywood’s five major film distributors and two of the five major basic cable channel owners, extinguishing competition between Paramount and Warner Bros., and inflicting substantial harm on movie theaters, basic cable distributors and, ultimately, audiences nationwide.”

The Department of Justice approved Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in June, sparking concern that the deal could result in huge layoffs, Politico reported.

Paramount won a bidding war with Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. after the streaming giant withdrew in February. Paramount CEO David Ellison is the son of billionaire Larry Ellison, who made a $45 million donation to a nonprofit backing President Donald Trump during the 2024 election.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.