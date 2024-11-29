Jury Nails Trans Pedophile Who Groomed Little Girl Using 'Star Wars' Then Raped Her

A “transgender” pedophile in the U.K. is being locked up for raping a child.

GB News reported, 51-year-old Aria Peers was sentenced for 15 years in prison for attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and two counts of inciting a child to sexual activity.

The Liverpool Crown Court heard testimony regarding Peers’ grooming the 11-year-old child over their mutual interest in “Star Wars.”

After inappropriate touching and encouraging the 11-year-old to use a sex toy on herself, Peers raped her.

GB also reported, Peers identified as a man at the time of the crime, but now he says he’s a woman.

Judge Katherine Pierpoint told Peers, “I appreciate that, as a transgender prisoner, there will be issues which you will have to navigate during the very long period of your sentence.”

Pierpoint continued her nauseatingly sympathetic monologue, saying, Peers “suffered with periods of anxiety and depression,” and he “struggled with [his] gender identity throughout [his] life.”

England — A Liverpool-area trans person was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 25 for grooming and s—xually abusing a child starting from when the victim was 11. The jury found Aria Peers guilty of two counts of r—pe, attempted r—pe, three charges of s—xual assault and two… pic.twitter.com/pylKkfl2qs — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2024

Peers is clearly an evil man with a desire to hurt children. That’s the only issue here.

The judge — and society — should not consider how Peers struggled with his “gender identity” as this is a fabrication created to a coddle very disturbed, mentally ill people. Instead the focus should be on the victim, who is facing an “untold impact” from her prolonged abuse.

We shouldn’t be playing the left’s transgender word games, and it’s outrageous that a judge still bends the knee in one of the worst scenarios imaginable.

Peers is a man as he always was. Nothing will change that.

As much as trans ideologues would love to deny it, targeting children has become a sickening and vile part of their movement — whether through the sexual exploration or mutilation of them.

Peers targeted a child for sexual exploitation.

Why go after children? Aside from perverts like Peers who find themselves attracted to that age group, remember how ideologies find perpetuity — targeting the youth.

The first premier of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, commented on multiple occasions on the importance of the youth learning about Communism to create loyal followers in the next generation.

As Lenin said, “Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

Transgenderism — much like Communism — is not a natural state that man will drift towards intuitively.

Only a sick person would desire to mutilate a healthy body. Only an indoctrinated ideologue with a warped view of history and human nature would desire to abolish all private property through violent revolution in the fulfillment of achieving a utopia.

Protect children, so they become neither.

