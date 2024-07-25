Share
News

Top YouTube Star Cuts Ties with Transgender Collaborator Over Child Grooming Allegations

 By Jared Harris  July 25, 2024 at 1:46pm
Share

Top YouTube star MrBeast is cutting ties with a longtime channel collaborator over allegations of grooming against minors.

Jimmy Donaldson, the man behind MrBeast, made the announcement Wednesday night that his brand was bringing a complete halt to all association with Ava Kris Tyson, a transgender personality on the channel and the subject of serious recent accusations.

The MrBeast channel has more than 306 million followers.

“Over the last few days,” Donaldson wrote on Twitter, “I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.”

“During that time,” Donaldson continued, “I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.”

Trending:
Prince Harry About to Get a Wild Inheritance Gift, Bigger Than What Prince William Is Getting

According to NBC News, the controversy first exploded in June as a YouTube video presented an analysis of interactions between a 13-year-old and a then-20-year-old Tyson.

Should criminal charges be brought against Tyson?

The grooming accusation spread throughout the internet from there.

Tuesday, the day before Donaldson’s announcement, Tyson made a series of posts denying the allegations.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone,” he wrote. “It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

In a later post he said,”I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false.”

Related:
Lowest of the Low? Controversial YouTube Star Accused of Faking His Cancer Diagnosis for Nearly 2 Years

X user @LavaGS, identified as one of Tyson’s victims, denied all accusations of wrongdoing. He blamed the situation on “a few edgy jokes” taken the wrong way.

According to him, the videos laying out accusations were “twisting the truth.”

“I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all,” the post concluded.

While a longtime member of the MrBeast channel, Tyson’s transgender lifestyle is a recent change.

Tyson started hormone replacement theory in February 2023, according to PinkNews. (That article noted Tyson “uses any pronouns.”)

Tyson got married to Katie Tyson, another social media influencer, in 2018. The couple had a son in 2020 and separated in 2022.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Police Investigating After 13-Year-Old Basketball Player Is Recorded Stomping Opponent's Head Mid-Game
Top YouTube Star Cuts Ties with Transgender Collaborator Over Child Grooming Allegations
Congressional Scorecard Site Purges Kamala Harris' Page, Removes 'Most Liberal' Label
Doctors Concerned After Seeing Biden's Latest Speech: 'I Feel Bad for Him and for Us'
Outlet Edits Article to Protect Kamala Harris, Claims She Was Never Biden's Border Czar
See more...

Conversation