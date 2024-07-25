Top YouTube star MrBeast is cutting ties with a longtime channel collaborator over allegations of grooming against minors.

Jimmy Donaldson, the man behind MrBeast, made the announcement Wednesday night that his brand was bringing a complete halt to all association with Ava Kris Tyson, a transgender personality on the channel and the subject of serious recent accusations.

The MrBeast channel has more than 306 million followers.

“Over the last few days,” Donaldson wrote on Twitter, “I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.”

“During that time,” Donaldson continued, “I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.”

Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure… — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 25, 2024

According to NBC News, the controversy first exploded in June as a YouTube video presented an analysis of interactions between a 13-year-old and a then-20-year-old Tyson.

Should criminal charges be brought against Tyson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (16 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The grooming accusation spread throughout the internet from there.

Tuesday, the day before Donaldson’s announcement, Tyson made a series of posts denying the allegations.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone,” he wrote. “It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

In a later post he said,”I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false.”

I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

X user @LavaGS, identified as one of Tyson’s victims, denied all accusations of wrongdoing. He blamed the situation on “a few edgy jokes” taken the wrong way.

According to him, the videos laying out accusations were “twisting the truth.”

“I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all,” the post concluded.

These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies. This situation takes away… pic.twitter.com/FID7uBlc6h — Lava (@LavaGS) July 22, 2024

While a longtime member of the MrBeast channel, Tyson’s transgender lifestyle is a recent change.

Tyson started hormone replacement theory in February 2023, according to PinkNews. (That article noted Tyson “uses any pronouns.”)

Tyson got married to Katie Tyson, another social media influencer, in 2018. The couple had a son in 2020 and separated in 2022.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.