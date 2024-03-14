Just In: Report Shows College Football Playoffs to Expand Beyond 12 Teams

Just a decade after the BCS system was thrown out for the current four-team College Football Playoff system, a deal is being cut to expand the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams, according to a report.

The 2024 college football season will wrap up next January with 12 teams in the mix for a chance at a national title as the sport enters its next chapter amid an already changing landscape that includes paid players and unlimited transfers.

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich and Pete Thamel, fans should get ready for more changes.

Story with @CFBHeather on the expected finalization of the new expected 14-team playoff, starting in 2026. Multiple sources told ESPN on Thursday that each league and Notre Dame are expected to sign a legal agreement by midday on Friday. https://t.co/E88IUlWfuk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 14, 2024

In an article published late Thursday afternoon, the duo reported plans for a 14-team playoff are being finalized.

ESPN reported that leaders of the major conferences and independent Notre Dame are working to agree to a contract that is viewed as financially favorable to all parties and would expand the playoff.

The report claims:

“Multiple sources told ESPN on Thursday that [10 FBS conferences] and Notre Dame are expected to sign a legal agreement by midday Friday.

“Starting in 2026, the new agreement will codify the further financial separation of the expanded Big Ten and SEC from everyone else in college athletics. The Group of 5 commissioners have been in a difficult position without any negotiating power, but sources indicate they won’t choose being excluded from the CFP.”

One person said to be a non-power five athletic director told ESPN, “It’s like the Godfather’s offer you can’t refuse.”

Per the report, teams in non-power five conferences would see revenue shares expand slightly while teams in the Southeastern Conference and the Big 10 will almost quadruple what they are currently being paid by participating in a four-team playoff.

Big 12 and ACC teams will also receive respectively smaller but still large payouts, as will Notre Dame.

What a format for a 14-team playoff will look like is still a question to be answered.

The 2024 and 2025 seasons will conclude with five conference champion automatic qualifiers and seven at-large bids based on end-season rankings.

Early rounds will be held during the third week of December on campuses and quarter and semifinal games will be held throughout the bowl season.

The College Football National Championship game for the coming season will be held on Jan. 20 – a week later than it would have been during the four-team format.

ESPN reported, “The details of what’s expected to be a 14-team field won’t be determined until after the TV deal is done.”

