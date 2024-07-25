An overlapping theme with climate alarmists is their inability to actually impress upon indifferent — or hostile for that matter — onlookers the dire situation that they fear plagues the Earth.

Why? Because they are too busy engaging in incredibly idiotic and criminal behavior that has no apparent correlation to that situation.

On Thursday, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that two Just Stop Oil criminals have been found guilty of damaging property after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Sunflowers” on Oct. 14, 2022.

The painting was on display at the National Gallery in London, England. Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland — both 22 — decided this was the place to make a scene.

🚨Breaking; Two Just Stop Oil activists who threw tinned soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers have been found guilty of criminal damage. Anna Holland, of Newcastle, and Phoebe Plummer, of Clapham in south-west London, both 22 Judge has told them to prepare for imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/AcGAVGOkTq — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) July 25, 2024

Plummer told the crowd, “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people? The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families.”

Do you think climate change isn’t a problem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (42 Votes) No: 12% (6 Votes)

She then held up the soup can, declaring, “They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.”

The oil painting itself — the Mail reports it’s worth £72.5 million ($93.18 million in U.S. dollars) — was unharmed, as it was covered by glass, but the 17th century Italian frame was not so fortunate.

In statement to the jurors during the pair’s trial, frame conservator Isabella Kocum said, “I was shocked and dismayed by the extent of corrosion this tomato soup had caused to the exquisite antique frame.”

Plummer refused to say who from Just Stop Oil specifically gave her marching orders.

Judge Christopher Hehir is expected to determine sentencing at a later date.

When asked for an explanation for the incident, Plummer said, “We are motivated by a love of life. We are motivated by being let down by our government who refuse to take appropriate action.”

Plummer’s statements while her hand was glued to the wall and subsequent justification are both confusing and stupid.

If families are hungry, how exactly does destroying property at an art gallery help that? London surely could use volunteers at food banks, should Plummer actually want to address the issue.

She also complained that fuel is unaffordable. Is she saying she wants to make fuel affordable? The group is called “Just Stop Oil.”

Regarding her statements in court, the criticism is much the same. How do you demonstrate your love of life by destroying property?

Then again, there is no logic in the illogical. The duos’ actions remind us that leftism is not about solutions or actually helping those in need.

It is purely performative and — in this case — criminal behavior.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.