Then-President Donald Trump arrives with then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican, at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, in a file photo from Jan. 4, 2021. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Just In: Trump Expected to Tap Former Senate Ally for Key Cabinet Position

 By Randy DeSoto  November 22, 2024 at 4:06pm
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler to be the next secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

CNN reported that Trump was to meet with Loeffler Friday afternoon at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Loeffler raised millions for Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign and she is one of the co-chairs of his inauguration committee.

The Department of Agriculture carries out laws related to agriculture, forestry, food, nutrition and rural development, according to the USDA website.

“This [Ag secretary] job will be one to watch for many reasons, including RFK Jr.’s promise to assert his influence over the agriculture industry and Trump’s pledge to carry out mass deportations,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted on X.

At a campaign rally in Madison Square Garden last month, Trump said regarding RFK Jr., “I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on medicines.”

Would you support this pick?

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, Reuters reported.

While there, she served on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

In 2020, Loeffler wrote in a Facebook post, “I grew up on a family farm and learned the value of faith, community, and hard work at an early age.”

Loeffler won the Republican primary in 2020 for the senate seat she held, but lost in a 2021 run-off election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

In addition to Loeffler, Trump announced yesterday that former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi is his pick to lead the Department of Justice.

Other major positions yet to be named include the secretaries of Treasury, Labor, Housing and Urban Development and FBI director.

