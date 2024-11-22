President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler to be the next secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

CNN reported that Trump was to meet with Loeffler Friday afternoon at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Loeffler raised millions for Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign and she is one of the co-chairs of his inauguration committee.

The Department of Agriculture carries out laws related to agriculture, forestry, food, nutrition and rural development, according to the USDA website.

“This [Ag secretary] job will be one to watch for many reasons, including RFK Jr.’s promise to assert his influence over the agriculture industry and Trump’s pledge to carry out mass deportations,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted on X.

This job will be one to watch for many reasons, including RFK Jr.’s promise to assert his influence over the agriculture industry and Trump’s pledge to carry out mass deportations. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 22, 2024

At a campaign rally in Madison Square Garden last month, Trump said regarding RFK Jr., “I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on medicines.”

Donald Trump says he will empower Robert F. Kennedy Jr to sort out the food and drug supply in America: “I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on medicines.”pic.twitter.com/7zCCxRw36X — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 28, 2024

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, Reuters reported.

While there, she served on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Kelly Loeffler as Agriculture Secretary is a great pick. She grew up on a farm. Her family still farms. Her brother is a farmer. She understands the burdens on farms and agriculture from regulation. This is a solid pick. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 22, 2024

In 2020, Loeffler wrote in a Facebook post, “I grew up on a family farm and learned the value of faith, community, and hard work at an early age.”

Former GA Senator Kelly Loeffler seems like an unconventional AgSecretary pick – if true – but I recall she comes from a farming and ranching background. Here’s a post she made praising @NationalFFA in 2020. https://t.co/nax5MxoPNn pic.twitter.com/X5myrnqBbE — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 22, 2024

Loeffler won the Republican primary in 2020 for the senate seat she held, but lost in a 2021 run-off election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

In addition to Loeffler, Trump announced yesterday that former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi is his pick to lead the Department of Justice.

Other major positions yet to be named include the secretaries of Treasury, Labor, Housing and Urban Development and FBI director.

