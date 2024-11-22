Share
News
Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, speaks during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against big tech companies at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 7, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, speaks during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against big tech companies at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 7, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Trump's New Attorney General Nominee Pam Bondi Immediately Picks Up Widespread Support

 By Jack Davis  November 22, 2024 at 7:16am
Share

With the storm of Matt Gaetz left quickly behind, Republicans said there is smooth sailing ahead for former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s selection as America’s next Attorney General.

President-elect Donald Trump had nominated Gaetz to the consternation of senators of both parties. Gaetz withdrew from consideration Thursday. Hours later, Trump announced he would nominate Bondi.

“I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The nomination pleased former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.


Trump noted that Bondi has the experience the office needs.

“Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country,” Trump wrote.

“She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!” he added.

Are you happy with Pam Bondi as Trump’s new Attorney General nominee?

Trump wrote that Bondi’s mission involves fighting against the political pollution that has infested the Justice Department as well as fighting crime

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!” Trump wrote.

Unlike some of the hemming and hawing over Gaetz, positive reactions to Bondi promptly flowed in.

“She’ll be an incredible Attorney General,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt posted on X.

Related:
Matt Gaetz Will Not Be Trump's Next Attorney General After Former Representative Makes Stunning Decision

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on X that Bondi will be easily confirmed. Republicans will have a majority in the Senate as of January.

“Well done, Mr. President. Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is a grand slam, touchdown, hole in one, ace, hat trick, slam dunk, Olympic gold medal pick. She will be confirmed quickly because she deserves to be confirmed quickly,” he posted.

In a post on X, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Bondi needs to form a panel to “investigate the abuses of DOJ & FBI – the persecution of Trump & conservatives, the spying on Christians, the targeting of prolifers. I will lead the charge in the Senate. And I know Pam Bondi will be a fantastic partner in this effort to CLEAN UP the FBI & DOJ.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump's New Attorney General Nominee Pam Bondi Immediately Picks Up Widespread Support
Tren de Aragua Gangster Accused of Robbing One of Alvin Bragg's Assistant DAs
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction Due to Prosecutor's Misstep
Matt Gaetz Will Not Be Trump's Next Attorney General After Former Representative Makes Stunning Decision
Push to Release Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Implodes in the House
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation