Trump's New Attorney General Nominee Pam Bondi Immediately Picks Up Widespread Support

With the storm of Matt Gaetz left quickly behind, Republicans said there is smooth sailing ahead for former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s selection as America’s next Attorney General.

President-elect Donald Trump had nominated Gaetz to the consternation of senators of both parties. Gaetz withdrew from consideration Thursday. Hours later, Trump announced he would nominate Bondi.

“I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The nomination pleased former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Congratulations to Pam Bondi! — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 22, 2024



Trump noted that Bondi has the experience the office needs.

“Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country,” Trump wrote.

“She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!” he added.

Congratulations to my friend @PamBondi, the next attorney general of the United States I look forward to supporting her nomination in the Senate https://t.co/UjrV07IYxd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 22, 2024

Trump wrote that Bondi’s mission involves fighting against the political pollution that has infested the Justice Department as well as fighting crime

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!” Trump wrote.

Unlike some of the hemming and hawing over Gaetz, positive reactions to Bondi promptly flowed in.

“She’ll be an incredible Attorney General,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt posted on X.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on X that Bondi will be easily confirmed. Republicans will have a majority in the Senate as of January.

Well done, Mr. President. Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is a grand slam, touchdown, hole in one, ace, hat trick, slam dunk, Olympic gold medal pick. She will be confirmed quickly because she deserves to be confirmed quickly. https://t.co/gJ9pGUy6QW — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 22, 2024

In a post on X, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Bondi needs to form a panel to “investigate the abuses of DOJ & FBI – the persecution of Trump & conservatives, the spying on Christians, the targeting of prolifers. I will lead the charge in the Senate. And I know Pam Bondi will be a fantastic partner in this effort to CLEAN UP the FBI & DOJ.”

