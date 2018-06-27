SECTIONS
Justice Kennedy Retiring; Trump Gets 2nd Supreme Court Pick

By The Western Journal
June 27, 2018 at 11:04am

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he is retiring. That will give President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.

The 81-year-old Kennedy said Wednesday he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

