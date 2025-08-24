Justice: Man Fired from Company He Helped Found After Jew-Hating Attack on Father Whose Daughter Was Killed by Palestinians

The supportive husband of a woman who went on an anti-Semitic rant captured on video has been ousted from a company he co-founded for his behavior.

Dr. Mark Bouzyk has been terminated from AllaiHealth, which he helped start and still held a top position in, after a viral video rant by his wife Anna Bouzyk against a man who lost a daughter when she was murdered while serving with Israel’s border patrol police.

The incident happened in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, Georgia, where David Lubin — a local politician whose daughter Elisheva was stabbed to death at the age of 20 during a patrol in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2023, according to the U.K. Daily Mail — had been putting up stickers to honor his late child.

Anna, he said, proceeded to call him a “k**e” while he was putting up stickers on public signs, WANF-TV reported.

“I heard her say, your daughter deserved to die,” he claimed.

That part wasn’t caught on video, but there was plenty which was — including footage of her calling him a “corrupt Israeli” and using the slur numerous times.

“You are calling yourself a k**e, you know what you are. You know what you are better than me,” she said.

“You are a corrupt politician with a daughter in the IDF that went there to kill, and has killed maybe in friendly fire because the Israeli soldiers kill each other all the time, and you know very well.”

“What’s wrong? You call me an anti-Semite,” she added later when confronted about the slur.

Was it fair for Bouzyk to be fired after the shocking anti-Semitic exchange? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (16 Votes) No: 16% (3 Votes)

Furthermore, she defended it in an interview with WANF published Tuesday, where she said she’s used the slur before and will keep at it.

“I don’t regret what I said, and I’ll it say a million times again. And I’m not a Jew hater because I have Jew friends,” she said.

Instead, she said that she objected to him putting up stickers of his murdered daughter.

“He started calling me a Jew hater. He started calling me names, so I called him a k**e,” she said. “He was provoking me. He was putting his phone in my face. He didn’t have the right to do that, because I went to talk to him about vandalizing.”

However, Anna Bouyzk has been putting up signs supporting the Palestinians and using the slur as well, Lubin said. In addition, her husband was caught supporting her on the video, albeit not with such coarse language.

“A soldier is murdered?” he said with false shock about Lubin’s daughter. “And what about the Palestinians?”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Remember Dunwoody, GA couple Mark & Anna Bouzyk (possible non US citizens) who plastered their yard with “k*ke” signs? They’re now targeting the father of fallen IDF soldier Rose Lubin – harassing him outside his home & calling him a “k*ke”. Antisemitic harassment of U.S.… https://t.co/HvymP9yfcy pic.twitter.com/fFw78R8MnU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 17, 2025

Moreover, neither of the Bouzyks is apparently from the United States, although their citizenship is unknown. Stop Antisemitism, the organization that reposted the video, tagged numerous Trump administration officials, including at the State Department, regarding their citizenship status.

They’re not even from the United States. pic.twitter.com/D6MkN3NxkK — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) August 14, 2024

It’s like 1939 and the Nazi Concentration Camps with the Angel of Death Josef Mengele all over again. pic.twitter.com/zPfh1CYpAr — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) August 14, 2024

And, as it turns out, Mr. Bouzyk has plenty of reason to return to the U.K. — namely, the fact that he’s now jobless and probably won’t be getting many offers anytime soon.

“We are deeply disturbed and disheartened by the video circulating involving Dr. Mark Bouzyk, a former officer of AllaiHealth,” the CEO of the company he co-founded, Robert Boisjoli, said in a statement via the AllaiHealth account.

“He has officially been terminated as of August 18, 2025.”

Update: @AllaiHealth has terminated Mark Bouzyk, the company’s co-founder and current CSO, after he and his wife Anna were caught on camera harassing a Jewish man with antisemitic slurs and justifying the murder of his young daughter. https://t.co/Tupn8O38EA pic.twitter.com/zeJYPDjKfU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 21, 2025

“The behavior displayed in that footage is reprehensible, completely inconsistent with our values, and has no place in our organization or society,” the statement continued. “We hold ourselves and all those who represent AllaiHealth to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Justice was pretty swift in this case. Good for that, AllaiHealth.

As for “Dr.” Bouzyk, he flushed his career down the drain for standing by his reprehensible spouse — and backing her up — for five minutes of vitriol. I hope it was worth it, because he deserves every bit of obloquy and professional misfortune heaped upon him.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.