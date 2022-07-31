Share
K-9 Takes Down Armed Man After Bearcat Rams Stolen Truck in Insane Chase Footage

 By Richard Moorhead  July 31, 2022 at 9:54am
More than ten police cars pursued a stolen highway maintenance vehicle in a dramatic car chase that ended with the use of a Bearcat vehicle and a police dog.

The Tuesday chase began when Fontana, California, police pursued a Jeep they believed to be stolen, according to KABC-TV.

After the driver crashed the Jeep, he allegedly stole a highway utility truck at gunpoint, continuing the car chase on the I-10 freeway near Ontario, California.

The stolen truck began dragging a freeway sign on the road as the suspect fled, sending sparks flying up from the pavement.

The highway truck was ultimately brought to a total halt when a Bearcat vehicle rammed it against the freeway divider.

A Bearcat is a tactical, armored vehicle commonly used by police SWAT units.

A KABC news chopper captured footage of the pursuit as it ended, with more than ten police cars trailing the vehicle by the time the driver attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect fled the disabled stolen truck on the highway, dodging between incoming traffic in a dangerous situation.

Chopper footage showed the man holding a firearm in one hand and making a phone call in the other.

At one point, he appeared to approach another vehicle in a possible attempt to jack yet another car, only for the driver to speed by him.

It wasn’t ultimately a tactical vehicle that ended this chase — rather, it was man’s best friend.

A K-9 downed the fleeing suspect as he ran through the empty eastbound lane of the I-10, seemingly sealed off due to the chase.

The police dog wrapped its jaws around the fleeing suspect, potentially preventing him from stealing another vehicle to carry on his flee attempt.

Police soon surrounded their suspect, bringing him into custody.

Police also went on to find the suspect’s weapon, which had been thrown over the I-10 wall.

The suspect hadn’t been identified in the media as of Saturday, and it’s not clear what potential criminal charges he’s facing as a result of the incident.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Conversation