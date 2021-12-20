Share
Commentary
Commentary
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to a masked staffer in a March file photo. A Harris statement last week about the administration being caught unprepared by the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus has her aides scrambling to "clarify" it. (Chip Somodevilla /Getty Images)

Kamala Harris COVID Gaffe Leaves Embarrassed Aides, Fauci Scrambling for Cover Story

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 20, 2021 at 8:42am
Share

It’s never a particularly good sign when a politician is “clarifying” a comment.

In the parlance of public relations, a “clarification” doesn’t actually clarify something. It’s basically a nice, managed way of retracting a statement. It’s like Bill Clinton “clarifying” his relationship with Monica Lewinsky or the Nixon White House “clarifying” its shifting Watergate stories. Alternatively, it’s a way of wallpapering over a mistake or a gaffe so glaring that it overwhelms any attempt to explain it away.

That’s been particularly true with President Joe Biden, whose gaffes have come fast and furious since the moment he announced he was running for the presidency. (Back then, however, the media wasn’t fond of covering them. We’ve been on Biden’s worrying gaffes since the beginning of his campaign, and we’ll continue to point out how he’s unfit for office. You can help us by subscribing.)

This time, however, it wasn’t the president gaffing, but Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Harris claimed — despite a multitude of new COVID-19 variants since the disease first appeared, and the possibility of variants being discussed since the earliest days of the virus — that the White House simply didn’t see the delta or omicron variants coming down the pike.

Trending:
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies

“We didn’t see delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see delta coming,” Harris told the paper in an interview published on Friday.

“We didn’t see omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

Yep, “as it turns out.” It’s like the administration that yells the word “Science!” at the top of its lungs — as if it constitutes an insuperable two-syllable argument for liberal policy positions — was wholly unfamiliar with the actual science behind omicron.

It also has all the hallmarks of a thoroughly unfortunate Biden administration gaffe, like the president’s infamous remark that the collapse in Afghanistan “did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”

Do you think Kamala Harris can be trusted on the coronavirus?

Harris added that while she understood Americans want to go back to their daily lives and “one of the concerns that I have is the undiagnosed and untreated trauma at various degrees that everyone has experienced” due to lockdowns, she said, “I don’t think that in any regard anyone can claim victory when, you know, there are 800,000 people who are dead because of this virus.”

There were plenty of people questioning Harris’ understanding of COVID on social media after the interview was published:

Related:
Watch: Kamala Harris Lashes Out During Interview After Being Asked Who 'The Real' President Is

Time for clarification!

“The Vice President’s comments referred to the exact kind of mutation,” one of Harris’ advisers said in a statement, according to Fox News. “The administration knew mutations were possible, it [is] the reason we ordered extra tests, extra gear and extra PPE.”

“It is the reason the President, Vice President and our entire administration warned early and often that the best way to get on the other side of the pandemic is to get vaccinated,” the White House added. “We were and continue to be prepared.”

Meanwhile, COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci said, during his appearance on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” that Harris’ remarks had been taken “a bit out of context.”

“I believe she was referring to the fact that the extraordinary number of mutations and amino acid substitutions, particularly with omicron, no one had expected it that much,” Fauci said.

“But we were well prepared and expected that we were going to see variants. There’s no doubt about that. But I believe that the vice president was referring to the fact, if you look at the number of mutations in omicron, it’s unprecedented. There are about 50 of them, 30 of them in the spike protein, and about 10 to 12 of them on the receptor-binding domain. We’ve never seen anything like that before. So in that context, she was correct.”

This is the most charitable possible reading of the context in which they were made, however, and arguably slips over into the realm of impossibly charitable.

It’s putting words into her mouth that weren’t there when she gave the interview to the Times. (The phrase “amino acid substitutions,” for instance, never made it into the piece, nor did “receptor-binding domain,” oddly enough.)

It’s easy enough to say now — for Fauci, anyway — but it’s not what Harris said in the interview. And, rest assured, if that context had been there, the Los Angeles Times wasn’t going to withhold it to make Kamala Harris look bad.

If the vice president wanted to clarify this, the time to do it was when she was talking to the interviewer. She owns this bizarre statement now — and it’s going to make people think twice about the readiness of the person who’s second-in-line behind the gaffer-in-chief.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Kamala Harris COVID Gaffe Leaves Embarrassed Aides, Fauci Scrambling for Cover Story
Watch: Pelosi Instantly Becomes Champion of the Free Market After Someone Threatens Her $120 Million Fortune
'War on Reality': Biden Admin Sends Out Ridiculous Propaganda Pamphlet to US Media
Santa Claus Ripped from Christmas Market, Detained by Police over His Reaction to COVID Measures
As Man Dominates Women's Swimming, Made-Up Sport to Change Name Citing 'Anti-Trans' JK Rowling
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!