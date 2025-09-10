Kamala Harris Throws Biden and His 'Inner Circle' Under the Bus in Scorching Book Excerpt

If the first chapter of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ book is any indication, the rest of it is going to be a bloodbath.

In an excerpt of “107 Days,” the Harris memoir of her 2024 presidential campaign, the vice president of victimhood makes it clear that her experience in President Joe Biden’s White House was anything but a launching board for a presidential run in her own right.

And the bottom line is, she’s blaming the Bidens for her failure.

In an excerpt published by The Atlantic on Wednesday, some of the whining is predictable.

Harris’ tenure as border czar was such a disaster that her campaign tried to deny, unconvincingly, she was ever the “border czar.” It’s a denial she repeats in the book, unconvincingly.

Others complaints are scorching — worded with obvious circumspection, but scorching nonetheless.

Harris’ memories of the discussions about Biden’s decision to seek a second term — after a first term rife with painfully obvious moments of physical and mental decline — paint a picture of Biden and his family putting the then-president’s self-regard at the center of their considerations.

“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized,” Harris wrote. “Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.”

Well, most Americans would probably agree with that. Most Americans might also think that a person in the position of the vice presidency might have a responsibility to her country to maybe see that it wasn’t a “choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego.”

But Harris didn’t see it that way.

“And of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out,” Harris wrote. “I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win.”

Did she deliberately set out to make Biden sound like a paranoid president, so insecure in himself and his hold on power that he couldn’t — after a lifetime in politics — take a bracing statement from a supposedly trusted subordinate as anything but a power play? Regardless, the description makes neither of them look good.

But it was the Biden “inner circle,” as Harris describes it, that comes off even worse than the president.

Supposedly anxious about Harris as a potential rival to Biden in popularity, the unnamed cabal allowed negative news stories to percolate, according to Harris.

“I often learned that the president’s staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around me,” Harris wrote.

“One narrative that took a stubborn hold was that I had a ‘chaotic’ office and unusually high staff turnover during my first year.”

“And when the stories were unfair or inaccurate, the president’s inner circle seemed fine with it. Indeed, it seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more …”

Right. So Harris’ renowned inability to hold onto her staff was making headlines in the political news media, it was the fault of the Biden “inner circle.” (Clearly, she hopes her readers don’t know her problems with staff started long before she was in the Biden White House.)

“Their thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he’s dimmed,” Harris wrote. “None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital. It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him.

“His team didn’t get it.”

Again, this is only the first chapter, so maybe it’s a rash judgment. Maybe the rest of the book focuses on the lessons Harris learned from her four years in the failed Biden White House.

Maybe she’ll recount how the radical leftists that have taken over the Democratic Party — and took over the Biden presidency — have to be brought to heel before the party can be considered a legitimate alternative by sane Americans. (Instead of stinking like last week’s laundry.)

Maybe she’ll base her own political resurrection on restoring some sense of actual patriotism among the grasping masses of self-seeking “identities” that make up the American left.

But it’s a better bet she won’t.

She’s a politician who owes her entire career to her sex (she got her start as the girlfriend of legendary California kingmaker Willie Brown) and her skin color (in a summer dominated by Black Lives Matter race riots across the country, Biden’s running mate was virtually guaranteed to be black).

She’s the former vice president in an administration that could well be destined to become as much a byword for failure as the Jimmy Carter catastrophe of the 1970s.

Her only play left at this point is blaming everyone but herself — and hoping enough delusional leftists buy it.

But first and foremost is blaming the Bidens.

