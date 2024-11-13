Kamala Harris Upstages Israel President at White House with Bizarre Spectacle

Before Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, the ceremonial head of the Jewish state made it clear just how dire and grave the situation was.

“In the last two hours, two Israelis were murdered by rocket attacks from Lebanon in the northern town of Nahariya, a beautiful seashore town in the northern part of Israel,” he said in remarks to the media before the meeting, according to a White House transcript.

“Early in the day, a kindergarten teacher of a kindergarten of special needs — childrens with special needs — rescued, bravely and wisely, the toddlers in the kindergarten from a drone attack. A drone exploded in the kindergarten.

“This is what we’re going through from Lebanon, Mr. President, and you know it all too well,” he added. “We are fighting hard.”

Serious stuff. But not so serious that, when Herzog held a media briefing after the White House meeting, the Democrats managed to interrupt it with an impromptu pep rally for a losing candidate.

According to the New York Post, Vice President Kamala Harris chose to roll up to the executive manse for the first time since losing the election to Donald Trump — and losing bigly, it must be said. But that didn’t stop “[h]undreds of White House staffers” from gathering to greet her and chanting “M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Instead of meaning “Most Valuable Player,” however, it meant “Madame Vice President.” Cute, that.

This was the scene as the 2024 presidential election participation trophy winner arrived:

A crowd of White House staff waits outside and cheers when ⁦@VP⁩ arrives for lunch with ⁦@POTUS⁩ pic.twitter.com/j1EvHSq6wE — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 12, 2024

The cheering was so loud that Herzog decided it wasn’t even worth trying to make his message heard.

“I can’t compete with it, I guess,” Herzog said.

While Israel President Isaac Herzog speaks to the media following a meeting with President Biden, cheers for Vice President Kamala Harris can be heard as returns to the White House for the first time since the election. pic.twitter.com/9uq5lVplez — CSPAN (@cspan) November 12, 2024

During the impromptu pep rally on West Executive Avenue, Harris gave some typically empty remarks.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” the newly unburdened Democratic standard-bearer said.

“Listen, we do the best work anybody could do, which is to dedicate ourselves to the people, to public service, to lifting folks up, knowing we have the power, and when we do that work, we make a difference, and you all are a part of doing that work every single day, and I am so grateful to each of you,” she added.

“So let’s get back to work, because we still have work to get done. And I am sending all my love and thanks. Thank you, everyone.”

It may have been just a small faux pas, but, in a way, it was the perfect coda for the campaign.

As a top Israeli official briefed the media on one of the biggest issues in American political life — Israel’s war with Hamas and what the White House plans to do to help our close ally defeat the terrorist group — he was drowned out by unearned adulation for a woman who ran a vapid and profoundly unsuccessful campaign as she ran through a checklist of happy, pointless platitudes. And she didn’t even have the common courtesy to coordinate the visit so as not to cause a scene like this.

“M-V-P,” indeed.

