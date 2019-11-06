SECTIONS
Kamala Harris Wants To Keep Kids at School Until 6 Each Night

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) speaks to supporters before the start of the Liberty and Justice Celebration on Nov. 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to supporters before the start of the Liberty and Justice Celebration on Nov. 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published November 6, 2019 at 2:58pm
California Sen. Kamala Harris has introduced legislation meant to keep many U.S. schools open until 6 p.m.

The thinking goes something like this: In most public schools around the country, the school day starts around 8 a.m. and ends at about 3 p.m.

According to Harris, this poses a problem for parents who work 9-to-5 jobs and can’t afford to pay for child care between the time their kids get off school and they get off work.

“My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours,” Harris said in a news release. “So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship.”

The Family Friendly Schools Act, which Harris introduced in the Senate on Wednesday, would create a pilot program in 500 elementary schools — mainly those in low-income areas — across the country.

Each school would be given a five-year grant of up to $5 million with which they could implement policies that would essentially allow them to stay open three hours longer each day, until 6 p.m.

The money also would supposedly keep schools open more days out of the school year, “with no closures except for Federal holidays, weekends, and emergencies,” according to Harris’ news release.

Moreover, the goal would be for schools not to “close for parent-teacher conferences, professional development, or any other reason without offering full-day enrichment activities free of charge for students,” the news release added.

After the third year of the pilot program, the secretary of education would be required to report the results to Congress.

These so-called Family Friendly Schools, the news release said, would “not increase the amount of time teachers and staff have to work unless they choose to work additional hours, and are compensated fairly for the additional hours.”

The bill would not necessarily extend the academic school day itself.

“An elementary school at which Family Friendly School policies are established shall collaborate with community partners to develop high-quality, culturally relevant, linguistically accessible, developmentally appropriate academic, athletic, extracurricular, enrichment, or community-based learning opportunities, for students from at least 8 am to 6 pm (or different hours if determined appropriate due to the needs of the community) Monday through Friday during the school year,” the bill reads.

As Harris’ Senate office told CNBC, specific scheduling decisions would be up to local school administrators, and the money could be used for extracurricular activities, not just extra class time.

Many commentators saw the proposal as an effort to transfer the responsibility of child care from parents to the government.

Harris, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is currently stuck in fifth place, with 4.3 percent support nationwide, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







