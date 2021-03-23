Kamala's Niece Slammed for Claiming Alleged CO Shooter Is White, Calling White Men 'Terrorist' Threats

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, is being hammered online after she posted and deleted a racist and premature tweet that assumed Monday’s mass shooter in Boulder, Colorado, was a white male.

Harris didn’t just tweet such a racist, vile and irresponsible thing. When called out for the post and a later deletion, she doubled down and defended herself by asserting that white men should be held responsible anyway.

Immediately after Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old resident of the Denver suburb of Arvada, Colorado, allegedly murdered 10 people at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon, left-wing Twitter was quick to share its assumptions.

It will be interesting to see how the Left spins the Colorado shooting tragedy. You have a devout Muslim immigrant, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, with a history of violence and mental illness. You have Red Flag laws that did not work, and he was not legally allowed to possess a firearm. pic.twitter.com/8VoIQgpGvj — MNConservative⭐️ (@RealJMPeterman) March 23, 2021

Harris perhaps posted the most embarrassing take on the still-unfolding tragedy.

“The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago. Violent white men are the greatest threat to our country,” she tweeted.

That post didn’t age well, as it was reported on Tuesday that Al Aliwi Alissa had been arrested and charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the killings, as well as one charge of attempted murder. Even more inconvenient than the suspect’s non-Christian, non-Caucasian-sounding name was the fact that the man was born in Syria and is Muslim, CNN reported.

Harris of course deleted the tweet, but a number of Twitter users screen grabbed it.

Don’t worry, I saved it for you. pic.twitter.com/vSr6EIlDtl — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) March 23, 2021

In another tweet, Harris explained why she removed it, but at the same time made another racist claim: She was right to post such a nasty and reactionary message, as she still believes white men are an existential threat to the country’s security.

“I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men,” she wrote.

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

Harris is a liar, a book-hawking grifter and of course the very definition of racist. She was reminded of those facts in the replies to her second tweet.

Meena, you sound pretty racist. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 23, 2021

So you lied — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2021

You made assumptions based on what you hoped the shooter’s skin color was. So you’re a racist? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 23, 2021

Last month, the vice president’s niece was told by the Biden administration’s attorneys to stop using her connection to Kamala Harris to sell books. This woman is obviously both disturbed and out to carve her own path while using leftist identity politics as a roadmap. Unsurprisingly, though, Harris was not the only Twitter leftist to defame an entire race and gender of people in the immediate moments following the Boulder shooting.

Others soon piled on and attacked white Americans before even the most basic facts of the Colorado massacre were known. Popular conservative social media personality Caleb Hull saved some of the most egregious posts — many from establishment media hacks — and shared them in a Twitter thread:

Deadspin Editor + USA Today Editor What makes this one even more ironic is that the shooter posted to his FB about needing a girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/dptSsk8bzd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

“He was white,” he says about the man who was not, in fact, white. pic.twitter.com/xSxpso8Jxt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

(that is not what it is) pic.twitter.com/gzoZfzXnUa — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

LOL @hoboesq deleted her entire account after this. pic.twitter.com/PLOr6WX9aR — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

Anti-white racism is par for the course for the left. Twitter apparently has no issue with anti-white racist messages and misleading information being spread across its platform, either. Harris’ post was deleted voluntarily while many of those other racists tweets remain unchecked by the biased Big Tech platform.

The broader left and the establishment media seem to operate using a flow chart with regard to tragedies involving a firearm. If the suspect is white, the issue is both the gun and the perpetrator’s ethnicity. Should the shooter be non-white, the conversation is only about the gun. In such a scenario, the story is generally quickly forgotten altogether.

The point is, the far left is so emboldened by anti-white racism at this point, a mass killer doesn’t even have to be white. To the left, he simply could have been, and that’s good enough to justify a call for white man control. To these people, it’s time to rein in not only guns, but men whose ethnicity is European.

