Share
News
Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, speaks to supporters at a Republican gathering in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Nov. 8, 2022.
Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, speaks to supporters at a Republican gathering in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Ross D. Franklin - File / AP)

Kari Lake Files Motion to Dismiss Maricopa County Official's Suit Against Her

 By Randy DeSoto  August 22, 2023 at 5:25pm
Share

Kari Lake, the 2022 Arizona Republican nominee for governor, filed a motion on Monday to dismiss Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s defamation lawsuit against her.

Richer’s complaint, which he filed in June, accuses Lake of falsely stating that he intentionally sabotaged the election in the county.

Printers malfunctioned at up to 59 percent of polling locations on Election Day in November in Maricopa County, the Phoenix metro area.

The problem caused tabulators not to be able to read ballots. Long lines formed and because Republicans voted 3 to 1 over Democrats that day, GOP candidates like Lake argued they were most impacted by the chaos and a new election should be held.

In December, a trial judge upheld Democrat Katie Hobbs’ win not seeing evidence that the county intentionally tried to cause the Election Day printer issues and other matters Lake’s attorneys raised at trial.

Trending:
Maui Resident Puts Brutal 4-Word Sign in Yard as Biden Visits Hawaii

The ruling was affirmed by the Arizona Court of Appeals and mostly upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court, but the justices did remand one issue back to the trial court regarding whether the county followed signature verification laws.

The trial judge ruled that officials did. Lake has appealed the ruling.

Lake’s motion to dismiss Richer’s suit states, “The sole issue in this case is whether a political candidate should have a judgment entered against her for comments about a public official regarding an election, a matter of significant public concern.”

Richer alleged in his complaint that as a result of Lake’s “knowing and malicious falsehoods” about the election that he and his family have experienced “threats of violence” and had their “lives turned upside down.”

Lake’s attorney Jen Wright said in Monday statement regarding Richer’s suit, “In 2022, the legislature strengthened laws protecting the rights of citizens to speak freely on matters of public concern.

“Richer’s lawsuit is precisely the kind of abuse of the legal system the law was designed to stop. I have every confidence the court will agree, and dismiss the lawsuit,” she added.

Wright previously worked as an Arizona assistant attorney general overseeing the Election Integrity Unit.

Lake contended that she has every right under the First Amendment to critique Richer’s handling of his job.

“Stephen Richer is an elected official. His unlawful attempt to abuse our legal system in order to insulate himself from criticism of his awful job performance establishes a dangerous precedent in our nation’s history,” she said.

Related:
'Cue Donald Trump's Next Indictment': Dem Gov's Call for More Charges Against 45 Viciously Backfires

“Richer’s attack on the First Amendment would have a chilling effect on Americans’ ability to speak out and criticize public officials, government officials, and politicians. For the good of our Republic, this case should be rejected by our legal system,” Lake stated.

The First Amendment Clinic of Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law joined in Lake’s motion to dismiss Richer’s lawsuit against Lake arguing it would stifle free speech.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Kari Lake Files Motion to Dismiss Maricopa County Official's Suit Against Her
Former Federal Prosecutor 'Disgusted' by Hunter Biden Lawyer: 'That's Obstruction of Justice, That's a Federal Offense!'
Hunter Biden's Attorneys Press DOJ to Prosecute IRS Whistleblowers - Report
Prominent NYU Doctor Sounds Alarm on Illegals Bringing Deadly, Drug-Resistant Diseases to US: 'Porous Border Is Health Emergency'
America's Pastime? MLB Goes Full Commie With China-Style Ballpark Biometric Facial ID Scans
See more...

Conversation