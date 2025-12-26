Karoline Leavitt Becomes the First-Ever Pregnant White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Friday that she is expecting her second child in the spring of 2026.

Leavitt said on Instagram that she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are adding a baby girl to the family in May. She and her husband are parents to their one-year-old son, Nicholas Robert “Niko” Riccio, who was born in July 2024.

“The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026,” Leavitt said. “My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.”

Leavitt also extended her gratitude to the White House, particularly President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, for instilling a “pro-family environment.”

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!” Leavitt added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

Leavitt married Riccio, a real estate developer who is 32 years her senior, in January 2025, just days before Trump’s second inauguration. She said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” in February that despite the age gap, her husband is her “greatest supporter” and “best friend.”

The press secretary has frequently posted photographs of herself and her husband taking their son to the White House.

