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A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo hangs outside of a restaurant on Aug. 27, 2025, in Florida City, Florida.
A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo hangs outside of a restaurant on Aug. 27, 2025, in Florida City, Florida. The restaurant unveiled a new logo last year as part of a larger brand refresh, but due to pushback from customers who didn't like the new logo, they announced that they would be keeping the old logo. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel CEO Out After Alienating Loyal Customers with Controversial Changes

 By Randy DeSoto  July 28, 2026 at 12:58pm
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Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino is stepping down after a three-year tenure following her disastrous attempt at rebranding, from which the iconic restaurant chain still has not fully recovered.

Masino’s rebrand included removing “Old Timer” from the company logo, taking down nostalgia pieces from the walls, lightening the interior color scheme, and changing the menu, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The rollout of Cracker Barrel’s new logo last August particularly did not go well, with the stock falling from a closing of $58.80 to $50.54 the following day, resulting in a $100 million market value loss.


Cracker Barrel’s stock is still down about 18 percent from a year ago, well below its pre-rebranding levels, Fox Business said.

Masino, 55, is due to leave her position as CEO on Aug. 10, replaced by David Deno.

Do you like to eat at Cracker Barrel?

Deno, 69, is the former chief executive of Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin’ Brands and has 40 years of experience in retail and restaurants, including leadership positions at Best Buy and Yum Brands, parent company of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Habit Burger & Grill, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Cracker Barrel has shown recent signs of improvement. The company quickly reversed course on rebranding last summer and went into damage-control mode.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the restaurant chain said in a statement to Fox Business at the time.

“We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

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On Cracker Barrel’s recent earnings call, Masino said, “Q3 results exceeded our expectations, driven by our operating and cost actions, while guest-facing metrics continue to improve, and position us for further traffic recovery,” Fox Business reported.

Cracker Barrel CFO Craig Pommells added, “Comparable store restaurant sales decreased 2.6%, which included a traffic decline of 6.7%.”

“Although traffic remained negative, we are encouraged by the gradual improvement in the underlying trend,” Pommells said.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Cracker Barrel controversy last summer, arguing the restaurant chain could turn it to its advantage.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” he posted on Truth Social.

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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