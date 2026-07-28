Cracker Barrel CEO Out After Alienating Loyal Customers with Controversial Changes

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino is stepping down after a three-year tenure following her disastrous attempt at rebranding, from which the iconic restaurant chain still has not fully recovered.

Masino’s rebrand included removing “Old Timer” from the company logo, taking down nostalgia pieces from the walls, lightening the interior color scheme, and changing the menu, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The rollout of Cracker Barrel’s new logo last August particularly did not go well, with the stock falling from a closing of $58.80 to $50.54 the following day, resulting in a $100 million market value loss.

This logo change feels like a war crime — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 20, 2025



Cracker Barrel’s stock is still down about 18 percent from a year ago, well below its pre-rebranding levels, Fox Business said.

Masino, 55, is due to leave her position as CEO on Aug. 10, replaced by David Deno.

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Deno, 69, is the former chief executive of Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin’ Brands and has 40 years of experience in retail and restaurants, including leadership positions at Best Buy and Yum Brands, parent company of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Habit Burger & Grill, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Cracker Barrel has shown recent signs of improvement. The company quickly reversed course on rebranding last summer and went into damage-control mode.

PREDICTION: Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino will be fired by Dec 31, 2025. Bookmark this. pic.twitter.com/4kyGOCN7gC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 23, 2025

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the restaurant chain said in a statement to Fox Business at the time.

“We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

On Cracker Barrel’s recent earnings call, Masino said, “Q3 results exceeded our expectations, driven by our operating and cost actions, while guest-facing metrics continue to improve, and position us for further traffic recovery,” Fox Business reported.

Cracker Barrel CFO Craig Pommells added, “Comparable store restaurant sales decreased 2.6%, which included a traffic decline of 6.7%.”

“Although traffic remained negative, we are encouraged by the gradual improvement in the underlying trend,” Pommells said.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Cracker Barrel controversy last summer, arguing the restaurant chain could turn it to its advantage.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” he posted on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:39 AM EST 08/26/25 pic.twitter.com/iKlVBfAsRY — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 26, 2025

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

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