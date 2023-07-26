Share
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters outside the Speakers Balcony at the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters outside the Speakers Balcony at the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Kevin McCarthy Puts Biden in Crosshairs, Doubles Down on Impeachment Inquiry

 By Jack Davis  July 25, 2023 at 5:09pm
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that the time is near when the House must launch an official impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“It’s giving Congress the full power to get the information they need. It’s the way people should go about investigating,” McCarthy said Tuesday during an impromptu huddle with the media.

McCarthy said that emerging information is poking holes in what the president has said.

“We have a president who told the American public in October that he’s never spoken to his family about any of this. He said no one in the family had ever gotten money from China,” he said.

'The View' Reads Legal Note After Making Absurd Allegation About Aldean's Hometown


“The only way we can investigate that is through an impeachment inquiry so that the committee would have the power to get all the documents that they would need,” McCarthy said.

“What I said last night, and … I said it before, the more this continues to unravel it rises to the level of an impeachment inquiry,” he said.

On Monday night, during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, McCarthy said emerging revelations about the Bidens are “rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry.”

“We’re watching this administration use government much like Richard Nixon did by denying to give us the information we need,” he said.

A report in Politico said that later in his conversation with the media, McCarthy said no inquiry has begun.

“I wasn’t announcing it,” McCarthy said of his Fox News comments. “I simply said that the actions that I’m seeing by this administration — withholding the agencies from being able to work with us, that would rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry.”

McCarthy said an inquiry is not impeachment. It allows Congress to investigate by giving Congress the full power to get the information they need,” according to NPR.

Kevin McCarthy Delivers Devastating Impeachment News to Joe Biden

A report from the New York Post wrote that Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s will tell Congress Wednesday that on at least one occasion when Joe Biden was vice president his son connected him with executives with a Ukrainian energy company.

The Post report said that on Dec. 2, 2015, two officials with the Burisma energy company were with Archer and Hunter Biden in Dubai when one asked Hunter Biden “Can you ring your dad?”

The Post report said Hunter Biden then did so.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation