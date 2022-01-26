Kid Rock's Blistering Anti-Biden Song Rockets Up Charts as America's Patience with Biden Runs Out

On Tuesday at midnight, Robert James Ritchie, known by the stage name Kid Rock, released an expletive-filled rant of a new song that rips into President Joe Biden and his COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We the People” already has over a million views on YouTube, so it’s clearly resonating with a significant part of the population.

Since Biden’s approval rating is so low and Fauci has become deeply unpopular, it should come as no surprise that Ritchie’s opening line, “We the people, in all we do, reserve the right to scream ‘f*** you,'” grabbed a lot of people’s attention.

Biden only has a 41 percent approval rating from the American people, as FiveThirtyEight reported. Meanwhile, only 31 percent of Americans trust Fauci to give COVID advice, as the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Ritchie spared no criticism in his song. He crassly called out the Biden administration’s COVID response and said it oppressed the American people.

“‘Wear your mask, take your pills,’ now a whole generation’s mentally ill. Man, f*** Fauci,” Ritchie sang. “But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town, we gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it and they call him racist.”

Ritchie went on to keep slamming the establishment media and Big Tech.

“F*** Facebook, f*** Twitter too and the mainstream media, f*** you too.”

He sprinkled in many refrains of “Let’s go Brandon” as well.

Amidst the f-bombs and the degrading of Biden, Fauci, the government, Big Tech and the media, Ritchie also made a call for unity.

“If you down with love and wanna make things better, all we gotta do is just come together. Weather the storm, and take my hand, then follow my lead to the promised land. ‘Cause we the people, we gotta unite, to follow that good time guiding light. Climb aboard this love boat, and rock that b**** up and down the coast,” the last verse goes.

Though plenty have seemingly embraced this anti-Biden anthem, there has also been severe criticism of Ritchie.

Rolling Stone ripped on the new song, saying that Ritchie tapped into the alt-right wing for his lyrics, kissing up to former President Donald Trump, but then hypocritically also called for unity and love.

“No one is discrediting Kid Rock’s s***ty lyricism after he dropped ear bleed-causing track ‘We the People’ on Tuesday,” Rolling Stone wrote.

“We’ll pass,” the outlet concluded in its headline.

But the singer’s latest single should come as no surprise.

Ritchie became an avid Trump supporter in 2016.

In 2020, he hosted an outdoor rally for the Trump campaign in Michigan that featured Donald Trump Jr. and Trump senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle.

He even expanded his merchandise line to include t-shirts that label blue states from the 2016 presidential election as part of “Dumbf***istan,” while the red states were labeled “The United States of America,” as Billboard reported.

Ritchie has never been known for elegant lyrics. His music tends to just be the angry honesty of Kid Rock, expressing his personal views.

But as his “We the People” gains popularity, it’s just one more sign of the growing discontent and even hatred of the current state of America.

