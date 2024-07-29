Share
News

Kids' Taylor Swift Event Targeted by 'Horror Movie' Knife Attack

 By Michael Austin  July 29, 2024 at 1:17pm
Share

The U.K. faced yet another knife attack on Monday.

According to the U.K. Independent, a 17-year-old boy wielding a knife attacked a children’s dance class in Southport, England, injuring eight — some of whom were children.

According to the BBC, two adults who were attacked are in critical condition. Reports also indicate one individual may have been killed.

The dance class was a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop for young children, the BBC reported.

The local police later revealed on X that the attack was not being regarded as “terror-related.”

Trending:
Gina Carano Delivers Knock-Out Punch to Disney, They Just Don't Know It's Over Yet

Local witnesses described the attack in gruesome detail.

Speaking with the BBC, one business owner claimed the attack looked like a “scene in a horror movie.”

“It was horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it,” a local journalist told the BBC.

The journalist added: “There were so many police cars, it was a mass of blue lights. I saw ambulance men and women in tears. People were in tears in the streets.”

The local Southport community reportedly gathered together in response to the attack.

“The community was coming together, everyone was trying to help. Everyone was trying to save the young kids,” one business owner told the BBC.

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell made a statement later that day regarding the incident.

Related:
Watch: Taylor Swift's Security Protect Her, Stunning Fans with 'Intense' Method During Concert

“To hear that innocent, defenceless children have been attacked during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school as they enjoyed the start of the school summer holidays is unthinkable and absolutely abhorrent,” she said according to the BBC.

Spurrell further noted: “These young people had their whole lives ahead of them and it is hard to find the words to convey our deep sadness.”



The Associated Press reported in May that knife attacks have been on the rise in the U.K. this year.

As noted by the outlet, due to the country’s gun ban, knives are often the preferred weapon of choice of criminals.

According to the U.K. government, in 2023, “knife-enabled” crime in England and Wales rose 7 percent.

In London, they had risen a staggering 20 percent.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Kids' Taylor Swift Event Targeted by 'Horror Movie' Knife Attack
CIA Addresses MKUltra Claims Regarding Trump Shooting
Democratic VP Front-Runner Started a Spy Technology Company Partially Funded by China
Southwest Airlines Announces the End of Its Signature Seating Policy
Fact Check: Resurfaced Videos, Web Pages Show Vast Scale of Media's Cover-Up of Kamala's Endless Failures
See more...

Conversation