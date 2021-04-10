Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Kim Kardashian Officially Becomes a Billionaire

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, attend a fashion show in Paris on March 1, 2020.Pierre Suu / Getty ImagesKim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, attend a fashion show in Paris on March 1, 2020. (Pierre Suu / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 10, 2021 at 2:13pm
Mewe Share P Share

Kim Kardashian West officially belongs to an exclusive club.

Kardashian West, 40, joined Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List after her net worth rose from $780 million in October to $1 billion on Tuesday.

Kardashian West’s two lucrative businesses, several investments and cash from reality television and endorsements have secured her place on the list, which contains 2,755 people, 660 more than last year.

TRENDING: Arrest Made After Mail Carrier Is Brutally Beaten by Women 'Trying to Get Stimulus Checks'

One of her businesses, KKW Beauty, was founded in 2017, on the heels of half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

“It’s the first time I’ve moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner,” Kardashian West told Forbes at the time.

She used her large social media presence to promote and sell her products online.

Her first 300,000 contour kits sold out within two hours of the company’s launch. She since has expanded into other cosmetics, such as eyeshadows, lipstick and fragrances.

Are you surprised Kim Kardashian is a billionaire?

The company had brought in about $100 million in revenue by 2018, according to Forbes.

Kardashian West sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty, a cosmetics conglomerate, last year for $200 million but still owns about 72 percent of KKW.

Kardashian West also launched the shapewear line Skims in 2019, and the company is valued “north of $500 million,” a source familiar with the company told Forbes.

She has turned her attention to loungewear during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people have taken to wearing comfortable clothes at home.

Skims has not disclosed its revenues, but Kardashian West owns a majority stake in the company, and Forbes estimated her portion is worth at least $225 million.

RELATED: The Chinese Market or Your Morals? Western Brands Forced to Choose Amid Slave Labor Scandal

She’s received at least $10 million before taxes every year since 2012 from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” paychecks, endorsement deals, a mobile game, and her Kimoji app, which no longer exists.

Although the reality show will end sometime this year, the family has signed a multiyear deal with Disney to produce new content that will stream exclusively on Hulu and Disney’s Star platform, Vulture reported.

She also has shares in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas among her blue-chip investments.

Kardashian West joins her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, 43, on the Forbes billionaires’ list, while Kylie Jenner, 23, lost her spot, NBC News reported. Kanye West’s estimated net worth is $1.8 billion, while Jenner is at about $700 million.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Kim Kardashian Officially Becomes a Billionaire
Biden Admin Responds to Abuse Allegations at Migrant Facility
SCOTUS Strikes Down California's Ban on Home Religious Services
Rep. Matt Gaetz Takes Action as Allegations Mount
White House Website Caught Posting Link to Biden Campaign Donations Page
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×