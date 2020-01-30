Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Chicago Singing 'Jesus I Love You'

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West have been buzzing in both entertainment and faith-based circles in recent months, particularly after the release of Kanye’s new album, “Jesus Is King.”

“Jesus Is King,” a complete change from West’s typical secular rap albums, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in November.

West has been publicly embracing the Christian faith, leading the way for not only the fans who have long followed him, but for his wife and children.

Kim Kardashian has openly supported her husband as he grows in his faith, a love for Jesus that is planting seeds in the couple’s children.

Kardashian posted two video clips to Instagram of the couple’s youngest daughter, Chicago, singing about Jesus.

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

“Chi’s favorite songs,” the mother and reality television star captioned the photo.

“Jesus, I love you, Jesus, I love you,” the petite 2-year-old sang with a sweet smile on her face.

In a second clip, Chicago burst out, “Hallelujah, He is wonderful!”

In a recent interview with The Cut, Kardashian explained how her family home dynamic is shifting as a result of her husband’s newfound faith.

After the couple argued over Kardashian’s choice of clothing for her Met Gala appearance, the celebrity said she has experienced an “awakening” in regard to her fashion decisions.

“I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that,” she said. “I listen to him and understand him,” she said in part.

During an appearance on “The Real” daytime talk show, Kardashian talked about a few other changes she and West have made to their home.

RELATED: 49ers Playoff Hero Raheem Mostert Reveals Meaning of Bible Verse Tattooed on His Chest

“We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room, and he’s been very, had this you know epiphany of being this — not that he wasn’t an amazing dad — but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see,” Kardashian said.

“I actually agree with it,” she added, “but I’m always gonna be me, and so, we had that discussion and that fight.”

She went on to say that in the end, compromising is what is making their marriage work.

The couple has four children together, daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm who was born in May 2019.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.