Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Kindergarten Teacher Sentenced to Death After Revenge Plot Kills Child, Poisons Dozens More

×
By Jack Davis
Published October 3, 2020 at 9:25am
P Share Print

A kindergarten teacher has been sentenced to death for poisoning 25 children last year, one of whom died.

The Jiaozuo Intermediate People’s Court in China’s Henan province on Monday called Wang Yun’s motives “vicious,” according to CNN.

Her “motives were despicable,” her “criminal methods and circumstances were exceedingly bad, with especially severe circumstances, and she should be severely punished in accordance with the law,” Wang sentencing statement said, CBS News reported.

The incident occurred on March 27, 2019.

The court was told that at some point before that day, Wang and another kindergarten teacher had quarreled over how students should be managed.

TRENDING: Biden Says Arabic Word Frequently Used by Muslims During Debate

Then on March 27, Wang put nitrite in the porridge that was going to be fed to the other teacher’s students.

Some children fainted or were unconscious after being poisoned.

The child who died did so in January.

Wang and the manager of the kindergarten must compensate parents for what was done to their children, the court ruled.

Is Wang's sentence just?

Wang bought the nitrite online.

She had allegedly used nitrite before, having been accused to trying to poison her husband in 2017 by putting nitrite in a glass he used.

He became ill but recovered.

Nitrite is used as a preservative, but can be toxic in large doses.

Kindergarten in China is not without its risks.

RELATED: Hong Kong Freedom Lovers Use Chinese Holiday To Protest Authoritarian Rule

“Eight parents claimed to have found unknown needle marks on their children’s heads and bodies after they returned from Zhaojun Dingqi Kindergarten in Hohhot, in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia,” CNN reported, citing Chinese state media.

The children complained of being stabbed with “toothpicks” and “red needles” for not behaving.

Xincheng district police said three women were taken into custody on suspicion of “torturing children under their guardianship.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Kindergarten Teacher Sentenced to Death After Revenge Plot Kills Child, Poisons Dozens More
After Trump's Positive Test, Mike Pence's COVID Results Are In
White House Physician Makes Major Announcement: Trump To Carry on His Duties 'Without Disruption'
Republican Attorneys General Use Democrats' Own Words Against Them in Support of Amy Coney Barrett
Ted Cruz Goes After Cuomo Brothers During CNN Interview: 'Chris, Do You Actually Want To Talk Substance?'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×