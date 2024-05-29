A new book that claimed the Queen of Spain was unfaithful to her husband is sending shockwaves through Spain.

The book said that King Felipe of Spain was “crushed and destroyed” after learning that Queen Letizia was seeing another man, according to the New York Post.

The claim was made in a book titled “Letizia’s Silences,” by journalist Jaime Peñafiel, 91, who has covered the Spanish royal family for decades.

The book said the king was “aware that Letizia was cheating on him in real time” because her bodyguards had an obligation to report to the king where she went and who she saw.

The book claims that in 2011, the queen met Jaime del Burgo, who the book called her lover, during a trip to New York.

“That day [in New York], she was accompanied by her faithful escorts, who, without a doubt, any, they would pass a report to the Ministry of the Interior or [the Palace of] Zarzuela,” Peñafiel wrote in his book, according to the Daily Mail.

Felipe, 56, was “crushed and destroyed” by the alleged “betrayal,” and was “plunged into hell” and “wants to get out,” the book, to which Del Burgo contributed, said.

Peñafiel published his first book on the queen, “Letizia and I,” in January.

Shortly after the book and its claims about the queen hit the market, Peñafiel got the ax from the newspaper El Mundo, where he had worked for 20 years.

The book claimed that the queen and del Burgo were romantically involved after Letizia married Felipe in 2004.

The new book claims “everything in Letizia’s world has been broken” due to what he called her “deceit, adultery and betrayals.”

The writer calls his subject “cold, indestructible and determined” and often “resorts to silence as a way of controlling and punishing other people.”

The book further said that the king and queen now lead separate lives and are “keeping up appearances in public,” the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

After the new book was published, the Spanish publication El Nacional Cat said Peñafiel is “determined to end the Queen’s career” and is “one of Letizia’s biggest enemies.”

Sky News Australia noted that the queen did not respond to the allegations in the first book and has issued no statement in response to the second one.

