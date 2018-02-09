Kissinger: Trump’s Foreign Policy Style Is ‘Remarkable and New… People Need to Open Their Eyes’

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger gives us a new understanding of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy and predicts its success:

“Liberals and all those who favor (Hillary) Clinton will never admit it. They will never admit that he is the one true leader. The man is doing changes like never before and does all of it for the sake of this nation’s people. After eight years of tyranny, we finally see a difference.”

Then he goes on to explain how Trump is making it happen.

Kissinger knows it and he continues with: “Every country now has to consider two things: One, their perception that the previous president, or the outgoing president, basically withdrew America from international politics, so that they had to make their own assessments of their necessities. And secondly, that there is a new president who’s asking a lot of unfamiliar questions. And because of the combination of the partial vacuum and the new questions, one could imagine that something remarkable and new emerges out of it.”

Then Kissinger puts it bluntly: “Trump puts America and its people first. This is why people love him and this is why he will remain in charge for so long. There is not a single thing wrong with him and people need to open their eyes.”

Kissinger once explained that he and Nixon felt that it was important to convince Soviet leader Brezhnev that the U.S. president was unpredictable and capable of anything. Trump has held North Korea at bay and gotten China to accept sanctions on its people and companies that do business with Pyongyang by just such a strategy.

When he boasts that he has a “bigger red button” than Kim Jung Un does, he so transcends the mealy-mouthed rhetoric of the past that he forces a new recognition of American power.

Kissinger once wrote, “(T)he weak grow strong by effrontery. The strong grow weak through inhibition.” No sentence better captures the U.S.-North Korea relationship.

Trump is discarding the inhibitions and call the bluff on North Korea’s effrontery.

Just like Kissinger would have done.

His point is that the contrast of American retreat under Obama and its new assertion of power under Trump creates a new dynamic that every one of our allies and of our enemies must consider.

They grew complaisant with Obama’s passivity and now are fearful due to Trump’s activism. And they must balance the two in developing their policies.

They realize that the old assumptions, catalyzed by Bush 43’s preoccupation with Iraq and Obama’s refusal to lead are obsolete. So, Trump is forcing a new calculus with a new power behind American interests.

Those — here and abroad — who rode the old apple cart worry about its being toppled.

But, as Kissinger so boldly states, Trump “is the one true leader” in world affairs and he is forcing policy changes that put America first.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

