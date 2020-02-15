SECTIONS
'Knife Fight' Breaks Out on Crowded NYC Subway, Mere Feet from Baby

By Jack Davis
Published February 15, 2020 at 10:27am
A routine subway ride in Brooklyn turned into a duel between a man and woman who waved knives around not far from where a child sat in a stroller.

The incident took place Wednesday in Crown Heights, according to WCBS.

Video of the incident shows a man and a woman having an argument.

As the argument escalates, each appear to be holding knives.

For much of the video, they poke and posture at each other without doing any damage.

As they argue and fight, a child can be seen in a stroller until someone tries to move the baby out of the way.

“Knife fight tonight on NYC Subway System,” the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association, a union representing New York City Police Department officers, tweeted.

“Watch the right hands of the 2 people arguing.”

WARNING: The following video contains violent images and vulgar language that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. 

A bystander at one point tried to cool off the argument, but the man and woman continued to threaten each other until the train came to a stop and the woman left the car.

Not everyone sought to intervene.

“When I see people with knives, I run. I’m not going to sit there and get stabbed,” one woman told WCBS.

The incident is not the only recent instance of knife attacks on the New York City subway.

Is Mayor de Blasio to blame for the recent spate of knife-related incidents?

Also Wednesday, Ramia Begum, 19, was attacked in the Bronx, suffering wounds to her head and one hand, according to the New York Daily News.

She said a man followed her when she got on the subway in Harlem.

“He was a very scary man,” she said.

“He attacked my head,” she added

“I hold my face and [he] attacked my hand,” Begum explained, adding that after she fell down, “He kicked my head.”

The attacks are part of a broad trend of increasing crimes on the transit system.

The system has logged 354 crimes through January and the first part of February, a 35 percent increase from the 263 crimes recorded during the same period last year.

Overall increases in crime on the subways prompted New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority to increase police presence on the trains.

That, in turn, led to protests earlier this month by demonstrators who objected to the increase in police activity.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
