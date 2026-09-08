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A person wearing jeans and a green shirt with a handgun holstered at their waist.
A person wearing jeans and a green shirt with a handgun holstered at their waist. (Evgeniy Aloyshin / Getty Images)

Knife-Wielding, Would-Be Bank Robber Shot Dead by Armed Customer in Texas

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2026 at 2:11pm
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A man who took a stab at robbing a Texas bank forgot that in Texas, there is always someone with a gun.

The incident took place on Aug. 31 in Cedar Hill, Texas, according to KXAS-TV.

Police responded moments after 9 a.m. to a Chase Bank after receiving a report of a robbery in progress, according to a Facebook post from the Cedar Hill Police Department.

Police were told “an individual entered the bank armed with a knife and demanded money from employees.”

While the suspect was making his demands, a witness acted.

“During the incident, an armed witness discharged a firearm, striking the suspect,” the post said.

“The suspect ran from the location and was located in close proximity by Cedar Hill Officers who immediately began life saving measures,” the post added, noting that he later died.

“The customer who discharged their weapon remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities,” the post said.

Police did not name either the robbery suspect or the customer who shot him.

“No shots were fired by police officers. No significant injuries to bank employees, customers, witnesses, or officers have been reported at this time,” police said.

The FBI was called out from Dallas. Police said the investigation is continuing.

As noted by KXAS, Texas law allows legal gun owners to carry their weapons inside a bank.

Related:
DOJ Gives Second Chance to Reformed Criminals Who Lost Gun Rights: One Lost His for Listening to a Phone Call

The law gives gun owners support for intervening to prevent death or serious injury.

Over at USAcarry.com, Luke McCoy provided the moral of the story.

“Nobody carries a gun to the bank on a Monday morning because they expect a man with a knife to walk in behind them,” he wrote.

“That is the whole argument for carrying every day and not just when a trip feels risky,” he added.

“The mindset has to be that the ordinary errand is the one that matters, because you do not get to pick the morning.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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