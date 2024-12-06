Share
News
Former and future first lady Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, right, look on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6.
Former and future first lady Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, right, look on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

'He Knows His Generation': Melania Stunned by Barron's 'Incredible' Advice That Helped Trump Beat Kamala

 By Randy DeSoto  December 6, 2024 at 1:06pm
Share

Former and future first lady Melania Trump said that she’s very proud of her son, Barron Trump, and praised him for his role in helping his father Donald Trump win the presidency last month.

“He is a grown young man,” she said of her 18-year-old son during a Friday interview on Fox News. “I’m very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation.”

“Because nowadays, the younger generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore. They are all on the tablets. They’re on the phones and all of these podcasts and streamers,” Melania noted.

“He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father. And it was incredible how he brought in success, because he knew exactly who his father needed to contact and to talk to,” she said.

In particular, Barron reportedly told his father to go on various podcasts — such as, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” influencer Adin Ross’ stream on Kick, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “PBD Podcast” with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Altogether his appearances racked up over 80 million views.

President-elect Trump won the 18-29 year-old male voter demographic 56 to 42 percent.

Did Barron help his father win?

Young women also moved in Trump’s direction shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in this year’s election, according to a Tufts survey.

Overall, the Republican garnered 46 percent of the demographic in 2024, up from 36 percent in 2020.

Melania also discussed how Barron’s freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business is going.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student,” she said. “His experience at college, it’s very different than any other kid, and I’m very proud [with] how he’s handling it. He’s very strong, and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children.”

But she pointed out, “He does like it.”

Related:
'This Is the First Time': Barron Trump's Voice Shocks Viewers as Rare Moment Takes Internet by Storm

Melania’s advice to her son, she said, is, “Make your dreams come true. This is your road. This is your life. And make sure that you listen to yourself, your likes and dislikes.”

A 17-second video clip of Barron went viral this week, with people online commenting it was the first time they’ve heard his voice.

“Melania Trump did a fantastic job with Barron. She kept him out of the spotlight and tried to give him as normal of a life as she could,” one wrote in response.

The former first lady was also asked about her husband’s famous campaign rally dance to “Y.M.C.A”, which he reprised at Thursday night’s Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

“This is a very special and unique dance, and I think a lot of people are copying it, and everybody has fun with it,” she said, adding that she’s not attempted to do it.

Melania also shared that as the family plans its return to the White House, things are less stressful than before.

“This time, it’s very different, because we already know where we’re going, and we have all of the plans from before,” she said.

“The first time was challenging. We didn’t have much access ’til we were in in January 20 [2017], but this time, it’s already in the process.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'He Knows His Generation': Melania Stunned by Barron's 'Incredible' Advice That Helped Trump Beat Kamala
Delaware Judge Foiled: Stopped $56B Payout, But Couldn't Stop Potential $140B Jump at SpaceX
'This Is the First Time': Barron Trump's Voice Shocks Viewers as Rare Moment Takes Internet by Storm
'YMCA' Writer Ready to Sue Every Media Outlet in America Over Lies About Trump, Song
'That's Ridiculous': 'The View' Hosts Get Slapped with Reality About Biden, And They Didn't Take It Too Well
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation