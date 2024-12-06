'He Knows His Generation': Melania Stunned by Barron's 'Incredible' Advice That Helped Trump Beat Kamala

Former and future first lady Melania Trump said that she’s very proud of her son, Barron Trump, and praised him for his role in helping his father Donald Trump win the presidency last month.

“He is a grown young man,” she said of her 18-year-old son during a Friday interview on Fox News. “I’m very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation.”

“Because nowadays, the younger generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore. They are all on the tablets. They’re on the phones and all of these podcasts and streamers,” Melania noted.

“He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father. And it was incredible how he brought in success, because he knew exactly who his father needed to contact and to talk to,” she said.

In particular, Barron reportedly told his father to go on various podcasts — such as, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” influencer Adin Ross’ stream on Kick, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “PBD Podcast” with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Altogether his appearances racked up over 80 million views.

Melania Trump reacts to Barron Trump’s development and rise in popularity. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/RBBpEOBSXV — AF Post (@AFpost) December 6, 2024

President-elect Trump won the 18-29 year-old male voter demographic 56 to 42 percent.

Did Barron help his father win? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Young women also moved in Trump’s direction shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in this year’s election, according to a Tufts survey.

Overall, the Republican garnered 46 percent of the demographic in 2024, up from 36 percent in 2020.

Melania also discussed how Barron’s freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business is going.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student,” she said. “His experience at college, it’s very different than any other kid, and I’m very proud [with] how he’s handling it. He’s very strong, and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children.”

But she pointed out, “He does like it.”

Melania’s advice to her son, she said, is, “Make your dreams come true. This is your road. This is your life. And make sure that you listen to yourself, your likes and dislikes.”

A 17-second video clip of Barron went viral this week, with people online commenting it was the first time they’ve heard his voice.

Barron Trump voice reveal pic.twitter.com/Ghb8MKvztQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2024

“Melania Trump did a fantastic job with Barron. She kept him out of the spotlight and tried to give him as normal of a life as she could,” one wrote in response.

The former first lady was also asked about her husband’s famous campaign rally dance to “Y.M.C.A”, which he reprised at Thursday night’s Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

“This is a very special and unique dance, and I think a lot of people are copying it, and everybody has fun with it,” she said, adding that she’s not attempted to do it.

EVERYONE’S DOING THE SHIMMY!!!😂🇺🇸🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Y2RWcL4XiV — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 11, 2024

Melania also shared that as the family plans its return to the White House, things are less stressful than before.

“This time, it’s very different, because we already know where we’re going, and we have all of the plans from before,” she said.

“The first time was challenging. We didn’t have much access ’til we were in in January 20 [2017], but this time, it’s already in the process.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.