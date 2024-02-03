Actor William O’Connell, who played a “Star Trek” villain and a Clint Eastwood nemesis, is dead at the age of 94.

According to Deadline, which said a family friend informed the outlet of his passing, he died Jan. 15 at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

William O’Connell Dies: ‘Star Trek’ Villain & Clint Eastwood Foil Was 94 https://t.co/8XCYzmsImW — Bill aka BFI (@BillFromIraq) February 3, 2024

No cause of death was revealed.

O’Connell was a 1st lieutenant in the 45th Infantry during the Korean War. For his service, he was honored with the Bronze Star and other commendations.

William O’Connell (May 12, 1929 – January 15, 2024). Without the journeyman actors, there would be no one to lift up the stars. You may not remember the name, you are sure to remember his face and his performance in dozens of TV shows and movies. A staple of Clint Eastwood pics. pic.twitter.com/jayaZiSAS6 — Michael Holmes マイケル・ホームズ (@doramu) February 1, 2024

O’Connell appeared in multiple TV shows in the 1960s, including “Highway Patrol,” “Peter Gunn,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Bonanza,” “Batman” and “The Lucy Show.”

In 1967, he was cast in an episode of “Star Trek” called “Journey to Babel.”

RIP William O’Connell O’Connell worked often with Clint Eastwood, with whom he first appeared in the 1969 musical Paint Your Wagon. In 1972, O’Connell was cast as a nervous barber in Eastwood’s second directorial effort, High Plains Drifter, released the following year. pic.twitter.com/NhYQg7rigP — Clint Eastwood Forever (@ClintForever) February 2, 2024

In the episode, he played the character Thelev, who sought but failed to destroy the Enterprise.

During the episode, he wounded Captain James T. Kirk with a poisoned knife.

O’Connell was a friend of Eastwood and appeared in a number of Eastwood’s films, including “Paint Your Wagon,” “High Plains Drifter,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Every Which Way but Loose” and “Any Which Way You Can.”

O’Connell was born on May 12, 1929, in Los Angeles.

RIP William O’Connell. Some great early historica films. pic.twitter.com/paE3MNHdJQ — ASymetricOPs (@SymetricOps) February 2, 2024

According to TV Insider, O’Connell acted in TV shows throughout the 1980s.

His last appearance was in 1991, when he appeared in the TV movie “The Haunted” as Father Kearney.

