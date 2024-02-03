Share
Korean War Vet Who Made a Name for Himself on 'Star Trek' and Clint Eastwood Films Dead at 94: Report

 By Jack Davis  February 3, 2024 at 2:26pm
Actor William O’Connell, who played a “Star Trek” villain and a Clint Eastwood nemesis, is dead at the age of 94.

According to Deadline, which said a family friend informed the outlet of his passing, he died Jan. 15 at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

No cause of death was revealed.

O’Connell was a 1st lieutenant in the 45th Infantry during the Korean War.  For his service, he was honored with the Bronze Star and other commendations.

O’Connell appeared in multiple TV shows in the 1960s, including “Highway Patrol,” “Peter Gunn,”  “The Twilight Zone,”  “Dennis the Menace,” “Bonanza,” “Batman” and “The Lucy Show.”

In 1967, he was cast in an episode of “Star Trek” called “Journey to Babel.”

In the episode, he played the character Thelev, who sought but failed to destroy the Enterprise.

During the episode, he wounded Captain James T. Kirk with a poisoned knife.

O’Connell was a friend of Eastwood and appeared in a number of Eastwood’s films, including “Paint Your Wagon,” “High Plains Drifter,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Every Which Way but Loose” and  “Any Which Way You Can.”

O’Connell was born on May 12, 1929, in Los Angeles.

According to TV Insider, O’Connell acted in TV shows throughout the 1980s.

His last appearance was in 1991, when he appeared in the TV movie “The Haunted” as Father Kearney.

Conversation