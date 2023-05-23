Share
Members of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence attend the Family Values Fundraiser and Silent Auction in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 5, 2009.
Members of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence attend the Family Values Fundraiser and Silent Auction in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 5, 2009. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

LA Dodgers Shredded for Caving to 'Vile' Blasphemous Group: 'Truly Reprehensible'

 By Johnathan Jones  May 23, 2023 at 8:58am
The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting roasted on Twitter after the team invited a blasphemous LGBT group of gay “nuns” to its “pride night,” then disinvited the group, and later reversed course again.

The anti-Catholic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be celebrated by the team next month after all.

The team first announced the group of left-wing deviants would be brought on for a June celebration of the rainbow mafia as corporate America has collectively made the entire month of June gay.

After it was discovered how extreme these “sisters” were, the team pulled its invitation.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a San Francisco-based group of “queer and trans nuns” that have been mocking Christians on Easter since 1979 with perverse portrayals of Christ.

These jackals put out a letter expressing their “deep offense” at being disinvited last week and called on people to flood the Dodgers with negative calls and messages.

The bully campaign worked and the team folded like a cheap suit and more than capitulated.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the team said in a statement that reads as though it was written by ChatGPT with a gun to its head.

The Dodgers added, “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”

The team’s complete lack of a backbone earned it a volley of criticism on Twitter.

The Dodgers backed themselves into a corner when someone within the organization invited a satanic freak show in the first place.

Now, the team owns every single lost fan who just simply wanted to watch summer baseball without having their faith mocked.

Americans have come to expect their companies and sports teams to bow to the LGBT mob during June.

The Dodgers have taken it a step further by offering a pulpit for anti-Christian deviancy in its lowest form.

