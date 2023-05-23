LA Dodgers Shredded for Caving to 'Vile' Blasphemous Group: 'Truly Reprehensible'

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting roasted on Twitter after the team invited a blasphemous LGBT group of gay “nuns” to its “pride night,” then disinvited the group, and later reversed course again.

The anti-Catholic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be celebrated by the team next month after all.

The team first announced the group of left-wing deviants would be brought on for a June celebration of the rainbow mafia as corporate America has collectively made the entire month of June gay.

After it was discovered how extreme these “sisters” were, the team pulled its invitation.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a San Francisco-based group of “queer and trans nuns” that have been mocking Christians on Easter since 1979 with perverse portrayals of Christ.

These jackals put out a letter expressing their “deep offense” at being disinvited last week and called on people to flood the Dodgers with negative calls and messages.

The bully campaign worked and the team folded like a cheap suit and more than capitulated.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the team said in a statement that reads as though it was written by ChatGPT with a gun to its head.

The Dodgers added, “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”

The team’s complete lack of a backbone earned it a volley of criticism on Twitter.

That you were bullied by this vile, anti-Catholic hate group into groveling before them and celebrating their blasphemy and mocking your religious fans is truly reprehensible. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 23, 2023

I’m old enough to remember @MLB pulling the All Star game out of Atlanta for <checks notes> passing voting laws less restrictive than New York. pic.twitter.com/QRaFyy1HmN — Hootyman (@TheHootyman) May 23, 2023

Shamefully, (but not surprisingly) the @dodgers have been bullied into apologizing to & “re-inviting” a group of anti-catholic bigots Today our great country is controlled by socio-political ruling elites who don’t just tolerate anti-Christian bigotry, they encourage &… https://t.co/YcVqkqaoDy — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 23, 2023

You are cowards to cave to anti-Catholic neo-Marxist drag queens. You are thumbing your nose at all your Christian fans. Did you learn nothing from the Bud Light boycott? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 23, 2023

Why can’t we just play ball? — Susie (@SoCalSister22) May 23, 2023

And the mass amount of Catholics that make up a major portion of the Dodgers base — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerry) May 23, 2023

Disgraceful. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 23, 2023

Super curious what devout Catholics on your team think of this. Did you explain to Julio Urias that you just *had* to invite the group that openly and grotesquely mocks his faith because liberal interest groups like the ACLU got mad at you? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 23, 2023

Better hope the drag queens buy lots of baseball tickets and merch, because a lot of Christians are going to be done with you after this. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) May 23, 2023

The Dodgers backed themselves into a corner when someone within the organization invited a satanic freak show in the first place.

Now, the team owns every single lost fan who just simply wanted to watch summer baseball without having their faith mocked.

Americans have come to expect their companies and sports teams to bow to the LGBT mob during June.

The Dodgers have taken it a step further by offering a pulpit for anti-Christian deviancy in its lowest form.

