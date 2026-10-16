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Highland Park United Methodist Church at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
Highland Park United Methodist Church at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. (Leonid Andronov / Getty Images)

Leaders of Largest United Methodist Church in the U.S. Vote to Leave Denomination

 By Jack Davis  October 16, 2026 at 3:06pm
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A major United Methodist church in Texas will soon vote on leaving the denomination after leaders of Highland Park Methodist Church said the time for a split has come.

The Church Council said a lawsuit from the Horizon Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church is nothing more than interference in church governance, according to WFAA-TV.

“The Conference has consistently made it clear that it will no longer honor the governance structure that has been integral to our success as a Church,” a letter from the Church Council said.

“The Church Council believes the Conference and its bishop have irrevocably broken the bond of trust that once existed between our Church and The United Methodist Church,” the letter said.

The letter said that the church’s principles and mission will remain the same.

“Regardless of the vote’s outcome, none of this will change. Our theology, our commitment to following Jesus Christ, and our mission to help people become deeply devoted followers of Jesus Christ will continue,” the letter said.

Daily Mail journalist MaryAnn Martinez referred to Highland Park as the “wealthiest and most prominent Methodist church in Dallas” in a post on X.

The church, which has been listed as the largest United Methodist Church congregation in the country, has about 15,000 members and in 2024 reported it had an annual income of more than $22 million, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The congregation-wide vote on leaving the United Methodist Church will take place Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

The letter from the council to church members said that its “recommendation on a ‘Yes’ vote reflects the Council’s determination and conviction that a ‘Yes’ vote is the only way to preserve our longstanding right to self-governance while protecting our Church’s historic ministry and mission.”

What do you think is the main reason for the split from the United Methodist Church?
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If the church votes to leave, lawsuits are likely because the conference said the church’s property is held in trust with the denomination.

“That isn’t a claim of ownership by any bishop or conference,” conference Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr. said. “It’s a promise that what one generation builds remains for mission in the next. None of us owns Highland Park United Methodist Church. Jesus Christ is the head of the church.”

The church made changes to its structure in 2022 that are now being contested.

In one shift, the church changed its corporate name to “Highland Park Methodist Church.”

Changes to church bylaws increased the role of the church council while diminishing that of the conference.

“It’s just a reality that stares us in the face,” senior minister Matt Tuggle said in a recent town hall on the issue. “It now becomes easier to continue to be the church that we are outside of the denomination than inside of it.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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