A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into the residence of Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass while she and her family were home on Sunday.

No one was injured, and police arrived at the scene quickly, KTLA-TV reported.

According to the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Department said Bass and her family were inside the Getty House — the designated mayoral residence for the city — when a man smashed a back window and forced his way in.

Mayor Bass and her family were in the Hancock Park home during the break-in, but no one was hurt during the incident.https://t.co/GRcRE0hD4C — KTLA (@KTLA) April 22, 2024

The LAPD identified the suspect as 29-year-old Ephraim Matthew Hunter of Los Angeles.

No motive for the break-in was provided as of Monday, but it occurred around 6:40 a.m., police said.

It is not believed the man who broke in encountered Bass or her family during the time he was in the home.

The LAPD offered no additional details about the crime, other than to say the suspect was taken into custody and charged with burglary.

Do big cities need to increase police funding? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Meanwhile, the mayor’s office issued a one-sentence statement in which it thanked the police department on behalf of Bass.

“The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” it said.

The Getty House is in the Windsor Square neighborhood just a few miles south of Hollywood and west of downtown.

Named for George Getty II, the son of tycoon J. Paul Getty, the building was gifted to the city in 1975.

“The English Tudor style house was built in 1921 by Swedish immigrants Leta and Paul Paulson who purchased an acre of land along the nearby, ever-growing Wilshire Boulevard, in Windsor Square,” the Getty House Foundation says on the website for the home.

“It was built by the same architects who designed the Egyptian and Chinese Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard.”

Built in 1921, the home is viewed by those in the neighborhood as safe and secure and has been available as the primary residence of the city’s mayors for five decades.







According to KTLA, the house is surrounded by a gate, and the property is outfitted with security cameras.

Bass moved into the home in January 2023 after she defeated Rick Caruso in the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election.

The former congresswoman bolstered the LAPD’s budget in August, Politico noted.

In a break with many people in her party, Bass said during a 2021 interview with The Washington Post that “Defund the Police” was “probably one of the worst slogans ever.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.