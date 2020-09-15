SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

LA Sheriff Issues a Challenge to LeBron James: 'Let's See What He Does'

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, left, issued a challenge to the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right.Mark J. Terrill / AP; Jae C. Hong / APLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, left, issued a challenge to the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right. (Mark J. Terrill / AP; Jae C. Hong / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published September 15, 2020 at 8:05am
P Share Print

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has challenged NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers to increase the reward fund for the shooter who ambushed two LA County deputies on Saturday night.

Speaking Monday on KABC-AM, Villanueva said that in addition to a $100,000 reward posted by the county for information leading the shooter’s arrest, private donors have chipped in $75,000.

“I want to make a challenge,” the sheriff said. “This challenge is to LeBron James. I want you to match that and double that reward.

“Because I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and on officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community. And I appreciate that.

“But likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, across races, creeds, and I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

TRENDING: Pence Will Not Appear at Event After Revelation That Hosts Are QAnon Supporters

“Let’s see what he does,” Villanueva said later. “I’ll be very curious to see what his response is, if any.”

Host John Phillips later added, “LeBron, get out your checkbook. Put your money where your mouth is.”

As of Tuesday morning, James had not responded.

On Saturday, two deputies were ambushed and critically wounded when an unknown gunman fired multiple rounds into their vehicle as it was parked by the Metro station in Compton.

Should LeBron James contribute to the reward fund?

The female deputy, described as the 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy, was shot in the jaw and arms. The male deputy, 24, was shot in the forehead, arm and hand.

“Fortunately, they were spared any injury to a vital organ that would have jeopardized their life immediately,” Villanueva told KNX-AM.

The sheriff’s challenge sparked an intense reaction on Twitter.

RELATED: NBA Meltdown: Players Boycott All Playoff Games in Response to Jacob Blake Incident

James lashed out at law enforcement last month after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake, who ignored their commands and entered a vehicle where a knife was found.

“And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!!” he said on Twitter. “Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted.

“This s— is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







LA Sheriff Issues a Challenge to LeBron James: 'Let's See What He Does'
Trump Issues Major Warning to Iran After Attack Reports
Scientists Detect Apparent Sign of Life on Venus in 'Astonishing and Out of the Blue' Finding
Biden Campaign Forms 'Special Litigation' Unit To Contest Election Results
Riots Erupt After Police Officer Shoots Armed Man Who Was Chasing Him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×