LA Times Breaking News Reporter Dies Unexpectedly at 33

Gregory Yee, a breaking news reporter for the Los Angeles Times, died unexpectedly Wednesday at the age of 33.

His death likely was caused by complications from a respiratory issue, his family said, according to the Times. Yee died at his home in Hollywood.

As a native of Southern California, Yee went to college at UC Irvine, where he served as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.

He graduated in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Before joining the Times, Yee worked for the Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, where he covered criminal justice.

B.J. Terhune, an assistant managing editor at the Times, said Yee was “far and away the best candidate” when they hired him in the summer of 2021.

“He was truly passionate about breaking news,” Terhune said. “That really stood out when we were interviewing him.”

Yee worked as a night reporter and was part of the outlet’s breaking news operation.

Despite working from home and not meeting many of his co-workers in person, those who knew him mourned his death on social media.

“Crushing. I knew Gregory since his college days at UCI, when his good pal was an intern-then-staffer for me. Was proud to see him go from Farmington NM to Long Beach to South Carolina to finally the Times. So talented, so kind, so wise, so funny,” wrote Col. Gustavo Arellano, a colleague of Yee’s at the Times.

Fellow breaking news reporter Noah Goldberg tweeted: “No one on the Fast Break Desk had energy like Greg. He was the first person I shared a byline with at The Times and I’m grateful for the brief time I got to know him. RIP.”

Those who knew him more personally noted his passion for cooking, his encouraging nature, and his infectious laughter.

Do yourselves a favor: Take abundant photos and videos of, for and around people you love. Do it frequently, randomly, deliberately. Do it for the big stuff. Do it for the little stuff. Do it for the stupid stuff. Do it on nights out. Do it on nights in. You’re so loved, Greg. pic.twitter.com/6Ua9iA4c1W — Michael Majchrowicz (@mjmajchrowicz) January 6, 2023

The last time I saw Greg was in July, my first time in LA. Here’s us hiking around the Hollywood Reservoir. There’s so much more I could say about Greg and how beloved he was by his friends and family. And I hope he knew that — how much we loved him. I’ll miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/4ppvCc3Tgb — Deanna 小美 Pan (@DDpan) January 5, 2023

Greg shook his head and wrinkled his nose. “Ah, you won’t mess it up. I’ll come over and cook.” I told him that was too much work, too much trouble. He shook his head. “No, it’s not. I’ll bring wine!” And yes, those scallops were perfect. (2/2) — Caitlin Byrd (@MaryCaitlinByrd) January 5, 2023

“He was always curious about everything,” Yee’s father, Andrew, told the Times. “I take comfort in knowing Gregory came back to L.A. and was thriving at the paper. He said he felt like [journalism] was a calling, like it’s in his genes to do it.”

Yee is survived by his father, his mother, Mirta, and his two sisters, Halina and Emma.

