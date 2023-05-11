Lake Seeks Hearing After Alleging New Evidence Shows Majority of Vote Tabulators Failed Accuracy Test

In a Tuesday court filing, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s legal team asked an Arizona judge to reopen the issue of ballot tabulators malfunctioning on Election Day in light of new evidence.

In December, Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson affirmed now-Gov. Katie Hobbs’ win in the November election, ruling that Lake had not proved county officials intentionally misconfigured the ballot printers that caused the tabulators to reject ballots at 59 percent of polling locations in Maricopa County on Election Day.

Republicans outvoted Democrats 3 to 1 that day, so the malfunction impacted their ability to vote more.

🚨Breaking🚨 Maricopa County Tabulation & Election Center had a “heat map” in their central count showing “Republican Voter Dot Density. Our team compared it with the locations where tabulator failures occurred on Election Day This was a targeted attack on Republican voters pic.twitter.com/mB0JE8a7e4 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 30, 2023



The Arizona Court of Appeals and the Arizona Supreme Court upheld Thompson’s ruling on the matter; however, the Supreme Court did remand the case back to Thompson to review the issue of whether state law was followed regarding mail-in ballot signature verification.

During a Monday status conference, Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told Thompson concerning the ballot printer and tabulator issue that since the judge’s December ruling, new evidence has surfaced about alleged misconduct by county officials.

“There were extraordinary findings of misconduct that are directly related to the court’s findings in its Dec. 24, [2022], order,” Olsen said.

“They show that Maricopa officials conducted secret testing on the tabulators on Oct. 14, 17 and 18 — that’s after the logic and accuracy test was certified — that 260 of those 446 tabulators failed that secret testing, and that those tabulators were then used in the election,” he added.

BREAKING: @KariLake attorney Kurt Olsen claims they have “new evidence” regarding the 2022 midterm election in Arizona. The case is scheduled to be heard May 17th at 9am in Maricopa County.@KariLakeWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6OBQP5ppOz — CannCon (@CannConActual) May 8, 2023



In the Tuesday court filing, Lake’s legal team elaborated on what they had found.

“On October 11, 2022, Maricopa County certified that its election equipment, including 446 tabulators used at Maricopa’s 223 vote centers passed logic and accuracy (‘L&A’) testing in accordance with [Arizona law] and the procedures set forth in the Election Procedures Manual,” the lawyers wrote.

“New and compelling evidence shows, among other things, that Maricopa falsely certified it passed L&A testing, and afterwards, secretly tested all 446 vote center tabulators on October 14th, 17th, and 18th, and knew that 260 of the vote center tabulators would fail on Election Day,” they added.

The document states that Lake cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh reviewed the internal files for the Maricopa vote center tabulators, obtained recently through public records requests, and determined that “Maricopa did not perform L&A testing on a single one of the 446 vote center tabulators in violation of Arizona law.”

“Maricopa’s false certification set the first stage of the Election Day debacle,” Lake’s lawyers asserted.

Parikh testified in December’s hearing that the ballot printer misconfiguration (printing a 19-inch image on a 20-inch piece of paper) had to have been intentional.

“is there anyway this could have happened by accident”…pertaining to the 19 inch ballot being casted as a 20 inch ballot. “No sir, the system would not allow that” The system takes away human error. So it was intentional? pic.twitter.com/z2Xlmb82P1 — Slayed Wolf (@TheBerthaR) December 21, 2022



Hours-long lines formed at multiple voting locations throughout Maricopa County on Election Day as tabulators would not accept ballots because the bar codes were not properly aligned.

According to Lake’s legal filing, tabulators rejected ballots more than 7,000 times every half-hour throughout Election Day countywide.

Do you believe Lake's allegations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Lake’s lawyers emphasized that the information concerning the tabulators not passing logic and accuracy tests was not available to them at December’s hearing, but was obtained through public records requests fulfilled as recently as last month.

“This new evidence directly addresses the Court’s finding that Lake had not shown intentional misconduct on the part of Maricopa officials. In addition, contrary to the Court’s finding[,] thousands of ballots rejected at vote centers were not counted at [the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center],” the filing says.

The lawyers asked the judge to reinstate the ballot configuration claim in addition to the issue of signature verification for the trial slated for next week.

What do we mean when we say @KariLake ran the greatest campaign in Arizona history? The media gave Kari 100% unfavorable coverage. Her opponent ran the election. The man in charge of counting 63% of the votes created a Super Pac to attack her. Kari still won 75% of the… pic.twitter.com/hv6qKOVjoQ — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) May 4, 2023



Lake’s court filing concludes, “The evidence shows that not only did Maricopa officials knowingly violate the law mandating L&A testing, but that they knew about and planned the Election Day debacle.”

Maricopa County’s director of public communications Fields Mosely told The Western Journal regarding the ballot tabulator issue, “The County does not comment on current litigation.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.