Share
News

Lake Seeks Hearing After Alleging New Evidence Shows Majority of Vote Tabulators Failed Accuracy Test

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  May 11, 2023 at 11:35am
Share

In a Tuesday court filing, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s legal team asked an Arizona judge to reopen the issue of ballot tabulators malfunctioning on Election Day in light of new evidence.

In December, Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson affirmed now-Gov. Katie Hobbs’ win in the November election, ruling that Lake had not proved county officials intentionally misconfigured the ballot printers that caused the tabulators to reject ballots at 59 percent of polling locations in Maricopa County on Election Day.

Republicans outvoted Democrats 3 to 1 that day, so the malfunction impacted their ability to vote more.


The Arizona Court of Appeals and the Arizona Supreme Court upheld Thompson’s ruling on the matter; however, the Supreme Court did remand the case back to Thompson to review the issue of whether state law was followed regarding mail-in ballot signature verification.

Trending:
Trump Breaks Silence on Bud Light Controversy with 3 Words That Americans Have Made Anheuser-Busch Understand

During a Monday status conference, Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told Thompson concerning the ballot printer and tabulator issue that since the judge’s December ruling, new evidence has surfaced about alleged misconduct by county officials.

“There were extraordinary findings of misconduct that are directly related to the court’s findings in its Dec. 24, [2022], order,” Olsen said.

“They show that Maricopa officials conducted secret testing on the tabulators on Oct. 14, 17 and 18 — that’s after the logic and accuracy test was certified — that 260 of those 446 tabulators failed that secret testing, and that those tabulators were then used in the election,” he added.


In the Tuesday court filing, Lake’s legal team elaborated on what they had found.

“On October 11, 2022, Maricopa County certified that its election equipment, including 446 tabulators used at Maricopa’s 223 vote centers passed logic and accuracy (‘L&A’) testing in accordance with [Arizona law] and the procedures set forth in the Election Procedures Manual,” the lawyers wrote.

“New and compelling evidence shows, among other things, that Maricopa falsely certified it passed L&A testing, and afterwards, secretly tested all 446 vote center tabulators on October 14th, 17th, and 18th, and knew that 260 of the vote center tabulators would fail on Election Day,” they added.

The document states that Lake cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh reviewed the internal files for the Maricopa vote center tabulators, obtained recently through public records requests, and determined that “Maricopa did not perform L&A testing on a single one of the 446 vote center tabulators in violation of Arizona law.”

“Maricopa’s false certification set the first stage of the Election Day debacle,” Lake’s lawyers asserted.

Parikh testified in December’s hearing that the ballot printer misconfiguration (printing a 19-inch image on a 20-inch piece of paper) had to have been intentional.

Related:
Kari Lake Is Reportedly Closing in on Her Next Run for Office


Hours-long lines formed at multiple voting locations throughout Maricopa County on Election Day as tabulators would not accept ballots because the bar codes were not properly aligned.

According to Lake’s legal filing, tabulators rejected ballots more than 7,000 times every half-hour throughout Election Day countywide.

Do you believe Lake's allegations?

Lake’s lawyers emphasized that the information concerning the tabulators not passing logic and accuracy tests was not available to them at December’s hearing, but was obtained through public records requests fulfilled as recently as last month.

“This new evidence directly addresses the Court’s finding that Lake had not shown intentional misconduct on the part of Maricopa officials. In addition, contrary to the Court’s finding[,] thousands of ballots rejected at vote centers were not counted at [the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center],” the filing says.

The lawyers asked the judge to reinstate the ballot configuration claim in addition to the issue of signature verification for the trial slated for next week.


Lake’s court filing concludes, “The evidence shows that not only did Maricopa officials knowingly violate the law mandating L&A testing, but that they knew about and planned the Election Day debacle.”

Maricopa County’s director of public communications Fields Mosely told The Western Journal regarding the ballot tabulator issue, “The County does not comment on current litigation.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project




Lake Seeks Hearing After Alleging New Evidence Shows Majority of Vote Tabulators Failed Accuracy Test
Senate Republicans Just Made It Harder for Biden to Ignore House GOP Budget Cut Demands
Heritage Expert Highlights How Biden Admin Is Outsourcing Energy Production to China, Making Planet Dirtier
AZ Supreme Court Orders Lower Court to Proceed with Kari Lake's Election Challenge Case
National Day of Prayer Highlights Important Role Faith Has Played in America's Story
See more...

Conversation